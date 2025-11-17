The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's message to Nigerian troops in Zamfara State

Metawalle urged the soldiers to eliminate the remaining remnants of bandits terrorising the northern region

The minister was received on arrival by the Theatre Commander, Major-General Warrah Bello Idris

Zamfara State - The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has charged the troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA at the North-West Theatre Command Headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara State, to eliminate the remaining remnants of bandits terrorising the region.

Matawalle delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strong message to the troops.

He said Tinubu appreciates the patriotism, courage, and remarkable successes of the troops in decimating bandit formations across the Northwest.

The minister stated this on Friday, November 14, 2025, shortly after observing Juma’at prayers at the Command Mosque.

“Mr. President specifically asked me to tell you that you have done exceedingly well.”

“Most of the key bandit leaders and their foot soldiers have been neutralised through your gallant effort.

“What remains now are a few scattered elements, and the Commander-in-Chief has directed that these remnants must be wiped out completely.

“He assures you of every necessary support — logistics, equipment, welfare, and morale — to finish the job.”

Matawalle hailed the troops for their resilience and professionalism in the fight against terrorism.

The former governor described their sacrifices as the bedrock of the gradual return of peace to Zamfara and neighbouring states.

He reiterated that Tinubu’s government is committed to providing all required resources.

The minister said the government is ready to provide enhanced welfare packages, modern platforms, and real-time intelligence to sustain the momentum of the counter-insurgency campaign.

Matawalle charged the soldiers to remain vigilant, disciplined, and focused, stressing that total victory over banditry in the Northwest is now within reach.

Speaking to hundreds of officers and soldiers drawn up on the parade ground, the minister said:

“Your sacrifices will never be in vain. The President is proud of you, the nation is proud of you, and very soon, the people of this region will sleep with their two eyes closed.”

