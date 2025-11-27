President Bola Tinubu recently ordered the withdrawal of police from VIP duties, and it has started generating reactions from some federal lawmakers

The Tinubu's directive, which was raised during the plenary at the Senate and the House of Representatives, was not welcomed by the lawmakers

Two Senators in the Red Chamber and a member of the House of Representatives spoke up against it, while others chanted their disagreement with the directive

President Bola Tinubu's directive ordering the immediate withdrawal of police from the Very Important Personalities (VIPs) has started generating mixed reactions from some federal lawmakers.

At least two senators and a member of the House of Representatives have spoken against the directive of the president, citing that it would make the VIPs the targets of the terrorists and bandits who have been killing and kidnapping people.

President Tinubu reiterated his position on Wednesday, November 26, when he declared a nationwide security emergency following the emerging security situation in the country.

Tinubu orders retraining of officers with VIPs

Speaking on the withdrawal of officers from the VIP guard duties, the president explained that such officers are to "undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services" once they are deployed to security-prone areas across the country.

However, the matter was raised at the national assembly on Wednesday, November 26, and lawmakers from the Upper and Lower Chambers spoke against the president's directive.

Below is a list of the senators and House of Representatives members who spoke out against Tinubu's directive:

Senator Aliyu Wamakko

The Sokoto senator maintained that the president would be forced to reverse the decision once the VIPs became the targets of bandits and terrorists in the country. He said:

“I am afraid I have to disagree with the idea of withdrawing police from VIPs. That is another danger, because the VIPs are going to be the next targets, and the government will come back and reverse the policy.”

See the video of the senator here:

Senator Tahir Monguno

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Borno North also condemned the president's directive, adding that the order will expose the lawmakers to danger in the region, considering the heightened insecurity in the country.

According to Daily Trust, the Borno senator explained that the directive is “dangerous and poorly timed” because it would make him, his colleagues and other VIPs become the prime targets of the terrorists and bandits.

Hon. Idris Wase

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Wase, speaking at the plenary on Wednesday, urged President Tinubu to review the directive because it will aid more kidnapping rather than solve the problem.

The lawmaker added that he saw a video where some bandits are threatening to start attacking and kidnapping politicians. Adding that, in the video, the bandits threatened to even kidnap the president.

See the video of Wase here:

