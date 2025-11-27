The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, confirmed the withdrawal of 11,566 officers from VIP duties

FCT, Abuja - Following a directive from President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, November 20, confirmed that 11,566 officers previously assigned to Very Important Personalities (VIPs) have been withdrawn.

Recall that Tinubu has directed the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to guard Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country, in a major shake-up aimed at strengthening community security.

Nigerians are updated by the Inspector-General of Police on the total number of officers being pulled from VIP assignments nationwide. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@PoliceNG

The directive was announced in a statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, November 23.

According to him, the President wants police personnel to 'focus squarely on their core policing responsibilities', rather than VIP protection duties.

“Police authorities will now redeploy these officers to areas where they are genuinely needed,” Onanuga said in a statement on X.

Egbetokun announces figure

Egbetokun made the disclosure during a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja, emphasising that the presidential order grants him full authority to implement the directive without interference.

“No VIP will question the recall of their security personnel since this instruction comes directly from the President,” he said.

Police officers urged to maintain professionalism

The Inspector-General of Police announces the number of police personnel recalled from VIP protection across Nigeria. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

The IGP called on all police officers to remain professional and dedicated to securing the nation, highlighting the importance of continuous efforts to curb criminal activities nationwide.

“We must work round the clock to ensure the safety of all Nigerians and prevent any breach of law and order,” Egbetokun added.

Collaboration with other security agencies

Egbetokun further stated that the police are collaborating closely with other security agencies to tackle existing security challenges effectively.

“The police will not relent in addressing the current security threats. Our focus is on national safety and the protection of citizens,” he said, reassuring the public of the force’s commitment.

While the recall affects thousands of officers who were previously on VIP duties, the IGP stressed that the measure is part of a broader strategy to strengthen security across the country rather than compromise protection for any individual.

Tinubu vows to take down bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had pledged the determination of his administration to end terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria, saying no region would be allowed to 'bleed while the federal government watches.'

The remarks were delivered on November 22, during the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna, where the nation’s Commander-in-Chief was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

