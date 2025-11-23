President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers guarding VIPs to strengthen community security

The presidency confirmed that VIP protection would shift to the NSCDC as police personnel were redeployed nationwide

Tinubu approved the recruitment of 30,000 new police officers after a high-level security meeting in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to guard Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country, in a major shake-up aimed at strengthening community security.

The directive was announced in a statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, November 23.

Breaking: Tinubu Orders Immediate Withdrawal of Police Officers Guarding All VIPs

Source: UGC

According to him, the President wants police personnel to “focus squarely on their core policing responsibilities” rather than VIP protection duties.

“Police authorities will now redeploy these officers to areas where they are genuinely needed,” Onanuga said in a statement via X.

VIP protection to be handled by NSCDC

Under the new arrangement, VIPs who still require escorts will no longer rely on the Nigeria Police Force but will instead request armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Quoting the presidential directive, Onanuga stated:

“VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.”

The statement noted that many remote communities across Nigeria have too few police officers, leaving residents vulnerable.

“This has made the task of protecting and defending the people difficult,” it added.

Boosting nationwide police presence

Breaking: Tinubu Orders Immediate Withdrawal of Police Officers Guarding All VIPs

Source: UGC

President Tinubu, the statement said, is determined to increase the visibility and effectiveness of the police nationwide, especially given the widening security challenges.

“To address manpower shortages, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers,” Onanuga confirmed.

He also revealed that the federal government is partnering with state governments to upgrade police training facilities across Nigeria.

Security chiefs attend high-level meeting

The directive followed a high-level security meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

President Tinubu was said to have emphasised the urgent need to restore public confidence in national security institutions.

“We must ensure that every community feels the presence and protection of the Nigerian Police Force,” he reportedly told the service chiefs.

The new directive takes immediate effect.

Tinubu vows to take down bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has pledged that his administration is determined to end terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria, saying no region would be allowed “to bleed while the federal government watches.”

The remarks were delivered on Saturday, November 22, during the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna, where the nation’s Commander-in-Chief was represented by Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The President described the inherited security situation as “daunting” but assured that his administration is committed to restoring safety across the region.

Source: Legit.ng