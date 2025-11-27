FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's altercation with some military officers earlier this month has started generating fresh reactions from Nigerians

This is as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun reacted to the matter during a press conference on Thursday, November 27

The police boss disclosed the steps he has taken so far on the matter and mentioned what Nigerians should expect

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has reacted to the altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and some officers of the Nigerian Navy, over a land in the Nigerian capital.

The confrontation, which happened on Tuesday, November 11, saw the minister being stopped from accessing the land, which was reportedly claimed by the former chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

How Wike confronted naval officers

During the row, Wike dared Vice Admiral Gambo's (retd.) loyalist, Lt. Yerima, to shoot. Addressing journalists immediately after the tense standoff, Wike condemned the retired officer’s actions, describing them as acts of lawlessness on the part of the Nigerian military.

The minister questioned the use of military personnel to protect what he described as a clear case of illegal development and land grabbing and vowed that he would not allow such to continue.

Addressing the matter and some police officers who escorted the ministers, the IGP maintained that he was not present at the scene of the incident and disclosed that he had directed an investigation into the matter. He promised to make the outcome of the investigation public.

Nigerians react as IGP speaks on Wike

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the response of IGP Egbetokun. Below are some of their reactions:

Eteobong Edem queried:

"This is a lame answer. He doesn't need to be at the scene before knowing what to do. Is he going to say he hasn't seen the video that went viral? What exactly are they going to investigate again?"

Dayo Olobayo faulted the military:

"The soldiers are wrong. What kind of country is this? How can a military man build on part land without approval, send soldiers to block the site from constitutional authority and yet, we blame the police for doing their job? That army man should be investigated."

SutanPromax commented:

"The policeman didn't do anything wrong; rather than saying "oga is talking", there is no need for an investigation."

Big Bros commended the IGP:

"This is the right approach from the IG. No assumptions, no bias, just a straightforward commitment to investigate and reveal the facts. Security agencies must operate with transparency and professionalism, and this kind of response shows a willingness to uphold discipline on all sides. We hope the investigation is thorough and fair."

See the video of the IGP here:

