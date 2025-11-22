Breaking: Did FG Order Closure of Schools? New Development Emerges
The Federal Government has denied the circulating report of ordering the closure of schools across the country from Monday, November 24, 2025.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Education on Saturday, November 22, saying that the trending report on social media was false and misleading.
It maintained that the order did not originate from the federal government, the ministry, any ministry of education at the state level or any constituted security agency.
The statement, which was signed by Folasade Boriowo, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, called on Nigerians to strictly rely on information that is verified from official channels.
See the full statement here:
The ministry's clarification came after the announcement by the Federal Government on Friday, November 21, which ordered the closure of 41 federal secondary schools in high-risk areas after a mass abduction of students in Kebbi and Niger States.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng