The Federal Government has denied the circulating report of ordering the closure of schools across the country from Monday, November 24, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Education on Saturday, November 22, saying that the trending report on social media was false and misleading.

FG denies closing schools across Nigeria over insecurity Photo Credit: @NigEducation

It maintained that the order did not originate from the federal government, the ministry, any ministry of education at the state level or any constituted security agency.

The statement, which was signed by Folasade Boriowo, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, called on Nigerians to strictly rely on information that is verified from official channels.

See the full statement here:

The ministry's clarification came after the announcement by the Federal Government on Friday, November 21, which ordered the closure of 41 federal secondary schools in high-risk areas after a mass abduction of students in Kebbi and Niger States.

Source: Legit.ng