Niniola has continued to mourn the loss of her husband, Michael, days after he was buried

In a series of heartbreaking posts, the singer challenged God, asking why he didn't take her instead

Her social media outburst has stirred concerns, with many calling on family and close friends to check up on her

Afro-house singer Niniola Apata, simply known as Niniola, has left many of her fans and non-fans worried as she mourned the loss of her husband, Michael Idika.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, Niniola, via her official Instagram story, shared how she couldn't live without her husband, who passed away in May 2026.

Niniola's heartbreaking message to God as she grieves her husband's death trends. Credit: officialniniola

Source: Instagram

She went on to challenge God, questioning why He didn’t take her instead. The singer stated that He took that one person who made her life worth it.

According to Niniola, she and her husband hadn’t disturbed anyone and lived lives on their own terms.

Calling Him a jealous God, she noted that He had the power to spare her husband but chose to flex His muscles. She told her maker to finish what He started, as she is ready.

“God, you could’ve taken my kidney, an arm or a leg. You should have even taken me instead. But that one person who made my life worth it, you took away from me. We did not disturb anybody o. Just living lives on our own terms. What a jealous God you truly are. Cos you had the power to spare him but decided to flex muscles. Kukuna, finish what you started na. I’m ready," she wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported a video from Niniola's late husband's burial ceremony.

The highlight was a clip from the procession in a church which showed the singer's husband's casket leading the way.

A screenshot of Niniola's social media post as she mourns her late husband is below:

Concern and worries trail Niniola's cryptic post as she grieves her husband's demise. Credit: officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Niniola challenges God

The singer's posts have sparked concern and worry from many social media users.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read the comments below:

tochi_lifestyle commented:

"Her loved ones need to stay closer to her so she won’t do something strange 😢

hountondeborah said:

"If she is coming out on the internet to say all this, then she is really hurting deep like so deep,she usually don't share anything other than music."

kanoel_fabrics commented:

"Oh God; please console her and all the bereaved. So many young widows and widowers hurting and experiencing unexplainable pain. Please grant them comfort and fortitude."

lisa.james305 said:

"Grief comes after the burial, when everyone has gone and reality sets in. It hits harder when she realizes she won’t see her husband of 13 years again. Grief is painful and heavy. Please, her love ones keep checking on her and surrounding her with love and support. She shouldn’t have to go through this alone. Sending love to you sis."

barikumao commented:

"Trust me , she will need alot to recover from this. It's been 2years since my wife left and I'm still trying to navigate life. One moment you are over it , and just one incident will remind you on how your life used to be and you are back into your shell again

cray_bird wrote:

"Niniola is hurting take heart."

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng also reported when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificate and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing the soundtrack to Beyoncé's album, The Lion King.

Before showing off her certificate, Seun Kuti claimed that his brother, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade were the people who had been nominated for the award before.

Source: Legit.ng