President Bola Tinubu has called on the herders' association in the country to stop open grazing and embrace the initiative of ranching. The president made the call while speaking in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 26.

In the statement, the president was addressing the recent security challenges in the country. Since last week, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, and women, children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down.

President Bola Tinubu calls for the suspension of open grazing in the country

Source: Twitter

In Niger state, 300 pupils and 15 teachers were kidnapped at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area. Students were kidnapped in Kebbi, and church worshippers were abducted in Kwara state.

This week, some of the abductees have regained their freedom, particularly those abducted in Kwara and Kebbi states. However, 315 students and teachers from St. Mary’s School in Agwara LGA of Niger are still in captivity.

The president also noted that one of the issues causing insecurity within the country is herders-farmers' clashes within the country. He explained that in addressing the issues between herders and farmers, his administration has created the Ministry of Livestock to coordinate ranching in the country.

The statement reads in part:

"Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony. The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work with you to solve this problem, once and for all."

Tinubu also added that his administration will support all the state governments that have created security outfits to protect the "people from the terrorists bent on disrupting our national peace."

In the statement, Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency and directed additional recruitment into the armed forces, saying that "the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel." The police are expected to recruit an additional 20,000 personnel.

Speaking on the withdrawal of officers from the VIP guard duties, the president explained that such officers are to "undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services" once they are deployed to security-prone areas across the country.

The president also disclosed that he has directed the DSS to immediately deploy the forest guards who have been trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits who have been hiding in the forest across the country. Also, the secret police have been directed to embark on new recruitment.

