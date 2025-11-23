The Federal High Court dismissed reports that Justice Omotosho survived an assassination attempt

Justice Omotosho had commuted Nnamdi Kanu’s death sentence to life imprisonment on seven counts of terrorism

FHC called the social media claim fake news and urged security agencies to investigate and prosecute the culprits

The Federal High Court (FHC) has dismissed reports that Justice James Omotosho survived an assassination attempt.

This clarification is coming days after the life sentence imposed on Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Omotosho, who sentences Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment, is reportedly targeted, prompting a response from the Federal High Court. Photo credit: @MaziNnamdiKanu/@agnes_nwanneka

Recall that Justice Omotosho commuted the death sentence of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment after he was found guilty on seven counts of terrorism offences.

The judge handed life imprisonment for counts one, two, four, five, and six, which originally carried the death penalty. For count three, relating to offences of belonging to a proscribed terrorist group, Kanu was sentenced to 20 years without the option of a fine.

Count seven, involving unlawful importation of a radio transmitter for Radio Biafra, attracted a five-year sentence, which runs concurrently with count three.

Furthermore, reacting to the aforementioned claim, the High Court also described the information as fake news.

As reported by Punch, a blogger had claimed on Facebook that Justice Omotosho was attacked on Saturday morning, November 22, just days after sentencing Kanu to life imprisonment, and was rushed to hospital as security operatives secured the area.

Federal High Court denies attack

Reacting to the claims, FHC Chief Registrar Sulaiman Hassan released a statement on Sunday titled “Rebuttal to False Publication by ‘Celebrity Blogger’ on the Alleged Assassination Attempt on Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court.”

“The attention of the Federal High Court has been drawn to a publication by CELEBRITY BLOGGER, alleging that the Honourable Justice James Omotosho survived an assassination attempt following the life sentence imposed on Nnamdi Kanu.

“We hereby firmly and unequivocally declare that the said report is completely false and unfounded. The public is advised to treat this publication as fake news and refrain from further dissemination to prevent the spread of misinformation," the statement read.

High court calls for investigation

The Federal High Court addresses reports of an attempted attack on Justice Omotosho following his sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: @fhc_ng

Hassan urged relevant security agencies to probe the report to apprehend and prosecute those responsible, Vanguard reported.

“Given the gravity of the report, which has the potential to cause panic and undermine confidence in the judicial system, possibly intended as a form of intimidation, we call on the relevant security agencies and regulatory authorities to conduct a thorough investigation,” he said.

It added:

“The goal is to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this false report and prosecute them in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly those relating to cybercrime, defamation, and public misinformation.”

Nnamdi Kanu speaks on Justice Omotosho’s decision

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal high court, Abuja, sentenced separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu to life in prison after convicting him on seven charges related to “terrorism” in a years-long trial.

As the court prepared to deliver its ruling, Kanu insisted that proceedings could not continue because he had not yet filed his final written address.

