Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has condemned the criticism of Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, over his criticism of the constitutional court judgment sentencing Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is the estranged leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has received several sentences, including life imprisonment, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, over the terror activities of the secessionist group.

Reacting to the judgment, Obi described the ruling as "unfortunate", saying that the arrest, detention and conviction of Kanu were a failure of leadership in the country. He added that the government did not understand the issue at hand.

Speaking on Obi's criticism of the constitutional court verdict, Ahmad told the former presidential candidate that Nnamdi Kanu was not who Obi was trying to portray him to be. Adding that he was pronounced and convicted by the court.

The former presidential aide also rolled out some of the allegations that Kanu admitted to during his trial at the Federal High Court. These included the founding and funding of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the issuing of the sit-at-home order and the threat to anyone who disobeyed the order in the southeast.

Others included the burying of Ikonso "with 2,000 human heads, of which 30 were procured by his followers." Also, the founding of Radio Biafra without a licence, which broadcast the activities of the terror group.

According to Ahmad, the judge said that "some IPOB/ESN members were captured by Nigerian security while eating human flesh, claiming it was for spiritual fortification" and that his incitement led to "the deaths of 128 police officers and the burning of 167 police stations."

The former presidential aide recalled that the judge also explained that Kanu's outburst led to the death of over 30 Nigerian Army personnel and that "his statement “people will die, & the world will stand still!”, constituted a terrorist act."

The IPOB group and its security outfit, ESN, have been responsible for several attacks in the five states of the southeast region, including prominent Nigerians, such as the husband of the late Dora Akunyili.

However, Obi has always described the group as mere agitators, seeking freedom. The group has been responsible for the killing of policemen, soldiers, burning of police stations, INEC offices and several other attacks in the southeast region.

