Sapele, Delta State - The Pastor of Omega Prophetic Prayer Ministry, Daniel Ololo, has been arrested for allegedly defiling and assaulting three sisters in Sapele, Delta State.

It was gathered that Pastor Ololo allegedly had carnal knowledge of three sisters of the same mother who are members of his church.

The state public relations officer, Bright Edafe, said the pastor was arrested at his church premises on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Edafe explained that the police received a petition against the pastor on allegations of defilement and assault.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that Pastor Ololo allegedly used fake prophecy to lure the victims to his church’s office.

The Police spokesperson said the pastor coerced them into believing that if he did not sleep with them, they would not be delivered.

Speaking further, Edafe said the pastor had carnal knowledge of three sisters, stating that his last victim is aged 17.

Edafe said the suspect is in police custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Pastor arrested for sleeping with church member

Recall that operatives of the Ebonyi state police command arrested the General Overseer of Champion the Truth Cathedral, Bishop Ndibueze Okorie Onyagoziri.

Bishop Onyagoziri was arrested for allegedly sleeping with a 22-year-old female sickle cell patient repeatedly.

The victim said Bishop Onyagoziri had slept with her for seven days, with the promise to heal her from the sickle cell illness.

Pastor sleeps with married woman during deliverance

Legit.ng also reported that it is believed that married women obey and adhere strictly to the instructions of their cleric rather than their husbands, hence they face certain problems in their quest for solutions to problems in the church.

Interestingly, a married woman has met a big problem whilst seeking spiritual answers to her supposed problem, and met a new one.

This is as a cleric in Rivers state slept with a married woman during deliverance and cleansing session, and he was arrested and detained.

