A clergyman, Timothy Adedibu has been accused of allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Ogun state.

Police operatives arrested the 65-year-old pastor after the minor’s uncle raised the alarm over the incident

The state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola said all parties will be transferred to the headquarters for further investigation.

Magboro, Ogun state - A 65-year-old clergyman identified as Timothy Adedibu has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Magboro, Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state.

As reported by The Punch, the suspect, the leader of a church in the community was arrested minor’s uncle raised the alarm over the incident on Thursday, February 15.

How pastor defiles minor

According to the victims’ family, Pastor Adedibu lured the minor into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of her.

The state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident said the investigation was ongoing.

“The pastor has been arrested. The family was issued forms to allow the survivor to have a medical examination and treatment. All the parties will be transferred to the headquarters for further investigation.”

Pastor risked life imprisonment

While reacting to the incident, a legal practitioner and human rights lawyer, Collins Aigbogun, said anyone found guilty of the crime risked life imprisonment.

“The issue of defilement is not an issue of the Constitution. It is an issue of criminal jurisprudence.

“For defilement of any girl under the age of 13, the person is guilty of a felony and is liable for imprisonment for life. Ogun and Lagos states shared the similarities.”

