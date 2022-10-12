It is believed that married women obey and adhere strictly to the instructions of their cleric rather than their husbands, hence they face certain problems in their quest for solutions to problems in the Church

Interestingly, a married woman has met a big problem whilst seeking spiritual answers to her supposed problem, met a new

This is as a cleric in Rivers state slept with a married woman during deliverance and cleansing session and he was arrested and detained

The General Overseer of a new generation church at Rumuaholu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has reportedly raped a married woman during a deliverance/spiritual cleansing session.

A member of the Center for Basic Rights and Accountability Campaign, Prince Wiro, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Monday, October 10, Rivers Mirror report confirmed.

The cleric has been arrested and detained at the Ozuoba Police station in Rivers state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force.

Source: Facebook

Wiro said the cleric sexually assaulted the woman after asking her mother to excuse them during the session, and that he has been detained at the Ozuoba Police Division.

His statement reads;

"Yahoo Yahoo Boys/Men Masquareding As Servants Of God.

"A ‘General Overseer’ of a new generation church at Rumuahulu Obio/Akpor LGA has been detained at Ozuoba Police Division for alleged rape of married woman during deliverance/ spiritual cleansing session after telling her mother to excuse them midway into the deliverance/spiritual cleansing.

"The ‘General Overseer’ also Obtained By Tricks(OBT) very expensive gold ring the husband of his alleged victim gave to his wife , by swindling her that it is an occultic ring the husband gave her."

Source: Legit.ng