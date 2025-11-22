Usama Abdullahi, a convict, said he stole packs of noodles for his three girlfriends, but none of them visited him in prison

Yola, Adamawa state - Usman Abdullahi, a 24-year-old convict from Shelleng local government area (LGA) of Adamawa state, has opened up on stealing packs of Indomie noodles and distributing them among his three girlfriends.

As reported by Daily Trust on Friday, November 21, Usman, who was sentenced to community service, lamented that none of his three girlfriends paid him a visit in detention. He, therefore, vowed to end the relationship after regaining his freedom.

The Cable quoted Abdullahi as telling the judge:

“I stole Indomie and distributed it to my three girlfriends. Since I arrived at the facility, none of them paid me a visit. I promise to end the relationship with them all once I gain my freedom."

Adamawa man’s jail term reviewed

Legit.ng gathered that Usman, a car washer, was sentenced to community service following the evaluation of his two-year jail sentence.

His sentence was reviewed by the Adamawa jail delivery committee, chaired by the state’s chief judge, Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman.

The review was made when her committee visited Shlleng Satellite Custodial Facility on Wednesday, November 19, for the decongestion of the facility in the northeast state.

Abdulrahman reviewed Abdullahi’s sentence from 2 years to community service at the public facility.

Appearing before the committee, the convict said that after stealing the packs of Instant Noodles, he escaped to Shani, where he was arrested.

Adamawa police report Q3 2025 successes

Meanwhile, the Adamawa state police command has reaffirmed its commitment to combat crime, as it announces significant achievements for the third quarter of 2025.

At a recent press briefing in Yola, Dankombo Morris, the commissioner of police, Adamawa command, emphasised that the state has recorded calm, peace and progress in crime-fighting efforts compared to previous quarters.

The event, attended by senior officers, heads of department (HODs), and divisional police officers (DPOs), also served as a platform to review operational integrity and reinforce professional conduct in line with the directives of Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), Voice of Nigeria (VON) noted.

