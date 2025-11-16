Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Asaba, Delta State - Police operatives have arrested a 54-year-old father, Edward Odega, for sleeping with his three daughters in Asaba, Delta State.

Odega confessed that he had been sleeping with his children for the past seven years.

As reported by The Punch, the suspect stated this at the police headquarters in Asaba on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

“I have three daughters, and I started sleeping with my first daughter when she was 12 years old.”

He also admitted to sleeping with two others who are 13 and 15, respectively, for the same period of time.

The state police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said one of Odega’s daughters reported the father to the police.

“The command has arrested a father who had been defiling his three daughters for the past seven years. The three children are now aged 13, 15, and 24.

“The act was made public after DPO Ogborikoko division CSP Temi Agbede Zuokumor, who went on a school outreach on enlightenment, encountered a child who spoke up, which eventually led to the arrest of the father.”

