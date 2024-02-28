RCCG Pastor arraigned for allegedly defiling, impregnating daughter

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Orekoya, allegedly defiled and impregnated his 17- year-old daughter

The clergyman was arraigned at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, February 27

It was gathered that Pastor Orekoya committed offences in 2017 at Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran, Itire area of Lagos state

Lagos state, Ikeja - Lagos state government has arraigned a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Orekoya, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 17- year-old daughter.

As reported by The Punch, The RCCG pastor is facing two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and sexual assault at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Abiola Soladoye on Tuesday, February 27.

According to the state’s prosecution counsel, Mrs Abimbola Abolade, the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2017 at Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran, Itire area of the state.

The prosecutor told the court that the offences Orekoya committed contravened Section 137 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015, Peoples Gazette reported.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against him.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case till April 17, 2024, for the commencement of trial.

