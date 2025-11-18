Mr Mr Mr ,

Suspected armed robbers have shot dead Mr Christopher Igwe, popularly known as Bombay, the immediate younger brother of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Uche Igwe.

The attack has left the family and community in deep mourning.

The commissioner, who hails from the Idembia Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area, confirmed the incident, describing it as a “devastating loss for our family.”

An eyewitness reported that the incident occurred around 8 pm as the deceased and his siblings were arranging to attend a Christian wake for a recently deceased relative.

The witness said a domestic gas dealer had just been robbed by armed assailants on motorcycles. The robbers, who initially fled, turned back and began firing randomly at those nearby.

He said:

“The deceased and the gas dealer, who sustained bullet injuries at sensitive parts of his body, were rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where doctors confirmed the death of the commissioner’s younger brother. The gas dealer remains hospitalized,” the eyewitness added.

Commissioner reacts

The commissioner, Uche Igwe, has reacted via a post on his social media handle.

He said:

“My immediate younger brother was killed by armed robbers around 8:30 pm this night. The Igwe Egbarada family is in grief. We need your prayers.”

According to the Leadership newspaper, at the Igwe Egbaradas’ home in Ishieke, many sympathisers were seen in clusters discussing the unfortunate incident, as grief, sorrow, and tears were visible on their faces.

Police confirm the incident

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, stated that the command was immediately informed and personnel were dispatched to the scene.

He added that, unfortunately, the armed robbers had fled before the police arrived.

He maintained that the matter is currently under investigation and assured that the perpetrators of the act would be arrested and prosecuted.

“The matter is under investigation, and we assure the public that the perpetrators of this heinous act will be apprehended and prosecuted,” Ukandu said.

