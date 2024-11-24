13 Killed in Benue as Suspected Herdsmen Attack Azege Settlement, Leaving Trail of Destruction
- Suspected herdsmen launched a deadly attack on the Azege settlement in Benue State, killing thirteen people and causing widespread destruction of farmlands
- The incident, confirmed by Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, involved heavily armed assailants who targeted residents early Sunday morning
- As the community grapples with the aftermath, security agencies are intensifying efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of the area
On Sunday morning, the Azege settlement in Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State, witnessed a deadly attack by suspected herdsmen, resulting in the death of thirteen people.
The attack, which occurred around 7 a.m., has led to numerous fatalities, arson, and the destruction of farmlands and crops.
Eyewitness and Official Confirmations
Azege, the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government, has been a target of previous attempts to overrun the area.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
Uzenda confirmed the recent attack to The Nation, stating:
"They were armed with sophisticated weapons and immediately opened fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service."
He further described the attack as a coordinated assault on the village, with herdsmen butchering some bodies after shooting them and gunning down women and children.
"The invaders operated for hours and fled before security personnel arrived at the scene of the incident," Uzenda added.
Impact and Response
The attack has caused widespread fear and panic, leading many residents to flee the area. At press time, the atmosphere in Azege remains tense with deserted streets and empty homes.
The settlement is located about a 30-minute drive from Ayilamo, the headquarters of Tombo Ward, which has also experienced several bloody attacks and killings.
Reports indicate that some of the wounded victims from gunshots were conveyed to the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Ayilamo for treatment.
The Chairman of the Council, Hon. Clement, has reportedly made arrangements to visit the scene of the incident to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts.
Ongoing Investigations
Police and security agencies are currently investigating the attack and searching for the perpetrators.
The community is calling for increased security measures to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of residents.
3 Dead As Mining Site Collapses in Plateau
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 13 persons have been killed in a collapsed mining site in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.
Joshua Riti, the chairman of the LGA, confirmed the unfortunate development to the press on Monday, November 11, in Jos, the Plateau state capital.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.