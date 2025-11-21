Bandits have contacted families of the Eruku church victims and demanded one hundred million naira for each abducted worshipper

Community leaders confirmed that the abductors grouped the hostages and issued separate ransom calls to relatives

Security agencies have denied knowledge of any ransom demand and assured they have launched joint operations after the attack

Bandits who raided the Christ Apostolic Church Oke Igan in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, have reportedly demanded one hundred million naira for each of the worshippers taken during the Tuesday night attack.

Families and community leaders said on Thursday that the abductors were already calling relatives with the phones seized from the victims.

A disturbing attack on a CAC church in Kwara state has left three dead and several abducted, including the pastor.

Source: Original

Josiah Agbabiaka, secretary of the church, confirmed that some households had been contacted. He said the abductors divided the hostages into groups and issued separate demands.

“It is true that the bandits have started contacting family members using the victims’ phones to demand ransom. From what we were told, they grouped the victims. The first group of 11 people has been asked to pay N100 million each,” Agbabiaka said.

Relatives recount coordinated calls

The Olori Eta of Eruku, Chief Olusegun Olukotun, whose relatives are among the captives, also confirmed the development, Arise TV reported.

He said callers told families to prepare the ransom for each person.

“Some people in the community have received calls from the kidnappers demanding N100 million for each person. They said the victims were grouped and they are calling each group’s relatives,” he told Punch.

Olukotun was inside the church when the gunmen struck. He said he escaped through a window while four members of his family were seized.

The Owa of Eruku, Oba Busari Olarewaju, called for immediate government action. He praised the rapid arrival of soldiers in the community after Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq visited on Wednesday but said the search must intensify.

“Last night, soldiers entered our community minutes after the governor visited. Their presence gave us some assurance that the government is responding. But we are still appealing that efforts should be intensified to rescue our people as quickly as possible,” he said.

The governor’s spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, declined comments and referred inquiries to the police.

Police react to ransom demand

State police spokesperson SP Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi said the command had not received any formal report about ransom demands.

She explained that officers, soldiers and other agencies were working in joint operations to locate the hostages.

“We are not aware of any demand for ransom or contact made to the family members of the victims. Our tactical teams, alongside the military and other security agencies, are on ground and making concerted efforts to rescue the abducted victims,” she said.

Police deny having been informed of the demand for ransom by the bandits. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

The attack, which left three people dead, has intensified concerns as Kwara contends with a rise in violent crimes that have unsettled rural communities once considered safe.

Prophet Ayodele issues warning on security

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned Nigerian security agents to pay close attention to some states across the nation.

According to the Lagos-based cleric, terrorists are planning to attack several states, especially in the northern part of the country.

Source: Legit.ng