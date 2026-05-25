A Nigerian man has reacted after his girlfriend demanded a money bouquet and roses as an apology for their disagreement

The lady's neighbor shared the story on social media while revealing how much the man spends monthly on his woman

The boyfriend's reactions after he allegedly failed to meet his girlfriend's demands sparked mixed reactions online

A Nigerian woman, @BlessingCh73232, has taken to social media platform X to recount how her neighbour’s relationship met a sad end after a disagreement over financial support spiralled into an unusual demand.

According to the post, the couple had a serious argument a few days earlier, which was later revealed to be centred on money.

A Nigerian man reacts after his girlfriend demanded a money bouquet. Photo credit: Yuliia Kaveshnikova/Getty Images, money bouquet

Source: Getty Images

The boyfriend claimed he spends between N100,000 and N150,000 monthly on his girlfriend but insisted it was never appreciated or enough.

Man reacts to girlfriend's strange demands

Following the disagreement, the girlfriend insisted she would not continue the relationship unless her boyfriend apologised with a money bouquet and roses.

The poster narrated that the boyfriend quickly ended the relationship and retrieved the mobile phone he bought for her.

@BlessingCh73232 wrote:

"My neighbour had a serious argument with her boyfriend a few days back.

We later found out that it was money fight.

He said he spends nothing less than 100-150k on her monthly but it's never enough.

I was shocked hearing that in this economy, someone spends that much on a woman he's not even married to.

After the fight, I quietly asked her, "but how do you spend so much in less than a month?"

She told me skincare, hair and food. Well, looking at the skin, it doesn't reflect but what's even my business?….

Last night, she called me crying, when I asked what the matter was, she said her boyfriend has taken back the iPhone he got and said he's done.

She said it's because after that fight they had, she told him that she's not doing again if he doesn't apologize with money bouquet and roses.

Me: Your problem is out of this world. I can't help you."

Reactions as lady makes request to boyfriend

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the neighbour's post below:

@Dunni226245 said:

"Some people turn relationships into monthly subscriptions then act shocked when the service gets cancelled."

@queenify053 said:

"She fumbled big time because of social media standards. 150k monthly in this current economy is not a childs play. Humility is a crucial skill everyone needs to learn."

See the X post below:

Man storms girlfriend's house after breakup

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man reportedly visited his ex-girlfriend’s residence and decided to cut all ties with her, both physically and materially, following their breakup.

Source: Legit.ng