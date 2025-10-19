Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger state - Residents of the Niger North Senatorial District of Niger State went spiritual after bandit attacks persisted on farming communities in the area.

The communities held a special prayer session at the Eid Prayer ground in Kontagora, to seek Allah’s intervention against persistent bandit attacks.

The prayer was attended by hundreds of Muslim faithful from affected communities in Kontagora, Mashegu, Rijau, and Magama.

It was gathered that dozens of residents, especially women and children, were forced to flee their homes.

As reported by Daily Trust, the affected areas, including Magama, Mariga, Rijau, Borgu, Kontagora, and Mashegu, have faced frequent attacks in the last few weeks.

One of the internally displaced persons who spoke on condition of anonymity said;

“Hundreds of us assembled at the Eid Prayer ground in Kontagora to pray against the bandits, their informants, and even their sponsors. We also used the opportunity to pray to Allah to protect our security operatives and grant them success against the adversaries.”

Some residents fled their homes in the rain around 10pm on Tuesday when bandits invaded their Communities.

Fleeing residents said they slept on mountains, while some people had moved to Kontagora.

One of the fleeing residents, over the telephone, said:

“Some people have been sleeping on mountains, while some have moved to other towns. Our farms that are due for harvesting are being destroyed by bandits.”

In Shambo, a fleeing resident stated that many houses and shops had been destroyed.

Bandits ambush, kill 5 policemen, 3 guards

Recall that five policemen and three Community Protection Guards have lost their lives while on duty in Zamfara state.

Armed bandits ambushed and killed the security men while on patrol along the Gusau-Funtuwa road

An indigene of the area, Ya,u Musa, narrated how the tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening, October 15, 2025, in the Tsafe local government area of the state.

Bandits invade Kwara communities, kill 3 vigilantes

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits launched deadly raids in Kwara state’s Patigi and Edu LGAs, killing three vigilantes, injuring security operatives, and rustling over 100 cows.

Amid the violence, kidnappers freed a popular trader after a ₦7 million ransom, while others remain in captivity.

In response, the Kwara state government plans to deploy army units and forest guards for sustained operations to reclaim the crime-ridden forests.

