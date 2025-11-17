Federal civil servants have cried out over their outstanding three months of the N35 , 000 wage award

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has been urged to urgently clear the outstanding three months of the N35,000 wage award to workers.

Federal workers cited the rising cost of living and the critical role the arrears play in alleviating financial pressures.

The wage award was intended as a temporary cushion to ease workers’ burdens during the government’s ongoing economic reforms.

It was gathered that five months of the wage award have been partially paid in staggered tranches.

However, workers have cried out over the delay in completing the remaining payments.

A worker, Dr Uche Anune, said Tinubu’s government should not wait until workers protest before fulfilling its obligations.

As reported by The Punch, Anune stated this during an interview on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

“I am seeing a pattern that whenever there is anything at stake, the government tends to be relaxed about it until some people start agitating or engaging in some form of protest. That should not be the case.”

Another civil servant, Mr Joseph Edeh, described the delay in paying the remaining arrears as casting doubt on the government’s sincerity.

Similarly, Miss Franca Ofili said the unpaid wages exacerbate workers’ financial difficulties.

Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, said the payment would continue in tranches, depending on fund availability.

Mokwa reiterated the federal government’s commitment to clearing the arrears.

“Contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Federal Government has not reneged on payment of the wage award arrears. With the payment of the second tranche in August, three tranches remain to exhaust the arrears. The government will continue to pay N35,000 per month until the outstanding arrears are fully cleared.”

Tinubu to offset 5 months' wage award arrears

Recall that the Nigerian government announced its readiness to pay the outstanding five months of N35,000 salary wage award arrears to federal workers on its payroll.

The government noted that the first instalment of arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary payment.

The office of the accountant-general of the federation (OAGF) confirmed this development in a statement on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Tinubu’s govt pays 45-month minimum wage arrears

Legit.ng also reported that the 45-month minimum wage arrears owed to the staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) were paid.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government paid all the outstanding arrears, which date back to 2019.

The director general of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, said Tinubu has demonstrated once again that he is a worker-friendly president.

