Lt Yarima survived an attempted assassination after unidentified men in unmarked vans trailed him in Abuja

The officer detected the surveillance and used a strategic manoeuvre to evade the suspected attackers

The scare followed days after his heated confrontation with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike which drew nationwide reactions

A Nigerian Navy officer, Lieutenant A. M. Yarima, who recently clashed with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Abuja.

Military sources confirmed this Monday, November 10, that the officer was trailed on Sunday evening by unidentified men dressed in black and riding in two unmarked Hilux vans without number plates.

Breaking: Military Officer Who Stood Against Wike Narrowly Escapes Deadly Assassination In Abuja

Source: Twitter

The alleged assailants were said to have followed him from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way.

Officer escaped after detecting suspicious surveillance

According to a senior military source, Lt. Yarima noticed he was being followed and executed what was described as a “strategic manoeuvre” to evade the suspected attackers.

“The officer observed he was under surveillance and took immediate tactical action to avoid danger.

"He succeeded in shaking them off. The matter is under investigation and is receiving the seriousness it deserves," the source said.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 16.

The source added that further details were being withheld so as not to compromise ongoing investigations.

Naval officer and Wike's drama in Abuja

The assassination scare comes days after Lt. Yarima engaged in a heated confrontation with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike at a disputed land site in Gaduwa District.

The altercation, which was captured on video, showed the minister angrily addressing the officer while security personnel attempted to manage tensions at the scene.

The video sparked widespread debates and forced the Presidency to suspend the demolition exercise linked to the dispute.

Veterans warned against any sanction on Yarima

Following the clash, military veterans across the country criticised Wike’s conduct and warned against any disciplinary action targeting the officer.

The Spokesman for the Coalition of Retired Veterans, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, issued a stern warning.

“If the officer is punished, we will occupy the office and residence of the FCT Minister. Military personnel swear allegiance to Nigeria, not to individual political office holders," he said.

He added:

“How can a public office holder call an officer ‘a fool’ on camera? This behaviour undermines our national institutions and demeans the dignity of public office.”

Durowaiye-Herberts insisted that Wike must apologise to the officer, describing the minister’s remarks as unacceptable.

Defence Minister assures protection for lawful officers

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has assured that no military personnel acting within the law will face sanctions over the confrontation.

Badaru said during a ministerial briefing ahead of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day:

“We will always protect officers and our armed forces personnel on lawful duty.

“Any officer on lawful duty will be protected if he is doing his job lawfully and doing it well.”

Veterans had earlier vowed to mobilise and occupy the FCT Ministry if Lt. Yarima faced disciplinary action following his altercation with the FCT Minister.

