US' Military Threats: Prominent Nigerian Prophet Shares Fresh Prophecy
- US president, Donald Trump, recently weaponised religion to threaten Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country
- President Trump said America might soon launch military strikes against Nigeria 'to protect Christians'
- Nigerian pastor, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma, reacted and unveiled a warning prophecy
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma has said "God does not want" US President Donald Trump to invade Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that Trump suggested earlier in November that the US military might go into Nigeria, “guns-a-blazing” to target “Islamic terrorists” committing atrocities against Christians, while instructing what his administration calls the “Department of War” to prepare for possible action.
This followed the State Department’s late October designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC). In response, Nigeria's leader, President Bola Tinubu, and foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar strongly rejected the Trump administration’s framing of the periodic violence in their country, asserting that resource-based conflicts have been deliberately distorted to suit narratives of religious persecution.
Trump’s military threats: 'US is not joking,' Primate Ayodele speaks, sends strong message to Tinubu
Furthermore, the Nigerian government has explicitly stated that while it welcomes US assistance in targeting insurgents, any action must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
US threats: Prophet Boma speaks amid fears
Sharing a prophecy via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Friday, November 14, Prophet Boma sternly warned against war-mongering.
He called for ceasing the spread of militaristic ideologies, cautioning that such conduct might adversely affect Nigeria's conflict struggle.
Addressing the masses, Prophet Boma said:
"Let’s stop making noise with this 'Trump is coming'. God does not want Trump to come. Stop the nonsense. Stop escalating nations into war. The military, Boko Haram, call them any name. They are already finished. They are running into countries. Every other nation is closing their borders."
He added:
"When God says it is finished, it is finished. Every border will be shut against Nigeria. They will finish."
US-Nigeria tension: Ex-presidential aspirant mentions "best and only option" as Trump's threat looms
The cleric concluded:
"Stop escalating this Trump issue. We are making war where there is no war."
Ayodele speaks on US threats
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, advised President Tinubu not to beg Trump over the recent military threats against Nigeria due to alleged targeted killings of Christians.
Primate Ayodele urged Tinubu not to put himself in a position where he will be at Trump's mercy.
The cleric counselled the president to quickly fix Nigeria's lingering security challenges 'because it would affect his chances in the 2027 elections'.
