A viral video claiming the arrival of the US Army in Nigeria stirred online confusion and debate

The footage, shared by a user named Spaghetti Mafia, alleged a military landing on Bonny Island, Rivers State

The Nigerian Presidency swiftly responded, labelling the video as false and misleading

The Nigerian Presidency has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media that claimed the United States Army had officially landed in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

The video, posted on 6 November by a user identified as Spaghetti Mafia (@italian_Spencer) on X (formerly Twitter), showed footage accompanied by the caption:

“Breaking News: US Army lands in Bonny Island, Rivers State!! Donald Trump wasn’t playing around.”

The post quickly gained traction online, sparking widespread speculation and concern among viewers.

Presidential aide labels vdeo as false

In response, DO Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, publicly refuted the claim. He replied directly under the thread of the video, stating:

“This is false”

Olusegun’s brief but firm rebuttal aimed to curb misinformation and reassure the public that no such military arrival had taken place.

Social media misinformation under scrutiny

The incident has reignited conversations around the spread of unverified content on social media platforms. While the video appeared convincing to some, the Presidency’s swift response depicted the importance of fact-checking and official clarification in the digital age.

Trump’s genocidal claims

In early November 2025, US President Donald Trump issued strong warnings to Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide.

He accused the Nigerian government of failing to stop attacks on Christian communities and threatened to cut off all US aid. Trump also declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” and warned of possible military action, stating he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare for intervention to “wipe out” Islamic terrorists responsible for the violence.

His remarks sparked international reactions, with China publicly opposing the threats and affirming support for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Reaction to Trump’s claims

The Nigerian government has firmly rejected Donald Trump’s claims of Christian persecution and threats of military action, asserting its sovereignty and commitment to security.

President Bola Tinubu responded to Trump’s remarks by stating that Nigeria “will not be intimidated” by external pressure.

In a post shared on his verified X account, Tinubu emphasised that terrorism remains a long-standing challenge for the country, but his administration is determined to overcome it.

The Nigerian government also clarified that while it welcomes international assistance in combating terrorism, such support must respect the country’s territorial integrity.

Officials rejected the notion of a “Christian genocide,” explaining that terrorist groups like Boko Haram and al-Qaeda-linked militants target people of all faiths.

