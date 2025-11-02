Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare for possible action in Nigeria and halted US aid, sparking nationwide debate and diplomatic tension

Tinubu rejected Trump’s claims of religious persecution and dismissed the US designation as misguided and based on misinformation

Nigerians reacted sharply online, with some supporting foreign intervention and others warning against US interference in domestic security

United States President Donald Trump has stirred intense debate in Nigeria after ordering the Pentagon to prepare for what he described as America’s “next action” in the country.

This, however, follows his recent decision to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”.

Source: Getty Images

Trump also announced that the US would immediately halt all assistance and foreign aid to Nigeria, sparking nationwide reactions and diplomatic concerns.

The comments were made on Saturday, November 1, just a day after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally rejected Trump’s claim that Nigeria is now religiously intolerant.

Trump threatens military move and aid halt

According to Reuters, Trump suggested the United States could deploy military forces to Nigeria to “wipe out Islamic terrorists”.

“We may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists committing atrocities,” Trump reportedly said.

He argued that thousands of Christians are being killed in Nigeria by “radical Islamists”, describing the situation as an “existential threat”.

Tinubu pushes back on claims

President Tinubu rejected Trump’s statement, insisting Nigeria does not persecute any religion and stressing the country’s commitment to protecting all citizens.

The Presidency described Trump’s comments as “misguided” and based on misinformation.

Social media erupts with mixed reactions

Nigerians on social media have expressed sharply divided views, with some supporting international intervention and others warning against foreign interference.

@Syberiaaaalt:

“This is not a religious issue. We all know we have insecurity problems and need help. Muslims and Christians are fighting side by side in the Nigerian Army.”

@Readonbookstore:

“It’s a threat. Tinubu must now take a lesson from Venezuela and develop a national defence system in case of invasion. Wake-up call.”

@HarrisonOgumogu:

“When another man takes responsibility for your household, that means you're hardworking.”

@juliuzi21:

“That’s the best decision he made. When Tinubu replied, he didn’t give a solution to the killings.”

@Yunusabk01:

“It’s not just about killings. Their plan is to plunge the country into civil war. Our leaders failed us first.”

Analyst warn against military action

Speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 1, Hamma Hayatu, warned that any military action by a foreign power could escalate tensions, but supporters argue that global pressure may force stronger government action against terrorism.

He said:

Source: Legit.ng