ANPE called on the EU to restrain US President Trump over threats to Nigeria and the country’s redesignation as a “country of particular concern”

The group warned that Trump’s remarks were provocative and dangerous and could inflame tensions and embolden extremist groups

ANPE urged the EU to support Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts and promote diplomacy while respecting the country’s sovereignty

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has called on European Union (EU) leaders to restrain US President Donald Trump following his recent threats of military action against Nigeria and the country’s redesignation as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious persecution.

In a statement issued from Paris, ANPE urged the EU to adopt a balanced diplomatic approach and support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of insecurity.

Dr. Livinus Chukwuemeka Nwosu, ANPE President, and Mrs Aisha M. Bello, security expert and secretary of the group, warned that Trump’s remarks were “provocative and dangerous” and could inflame tensions and embolden extremist groups.

“We call on the European Union, as a global voice of balance and diplomacy, to restrain President Trump from any hostile action or policy escalation against Nigeria. Our country needs constructive engagement, not coercion,” the statement read.

ANPE: Religious diversity not a justification for hostility

The association emphasised that Nigeria’s religious diversity is a source of cultural richness, not division, and rejected any framing of the country’s security challenges as religious persecution.

“The lives of every Nigerian, regardless of faith or ethnicity, are sacred. We reject any narrative that weaponises religion to justify foreign hostility or intervention,” ANPE said.

The association added that both Muslims and Christians have been affected by terrorism and insurgency in northern and central Nigeria.

EU urged to back counterterrorism efforts

ANPE encouraged the EU to support Nigeria’s counterterrorism campaign through arms supply, intelligence sharing, and joint training programmes, while respecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and avoiding direct interference in domestic affairs.

The group also highlighted progress in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, reassuring European investors of a secure and transparent regulatory environment under the current administration.

“European partners investing in Nigeria’s energy sector should have no fear. The government is consolidating reforms to enhance accountability, strengthen local content, and attract long-term investment,” the statement said.

Call for dialogue to prevent escalation

The association described Trump’s threats as an “unhelpful distraction” that could reverse gains in regional peacebuilding and counterinsurgency, noting Nigeria’s cooperation with neighbouring countries to combat terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin.

ANPE commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for prioritising national security, infrastructure, and energy development, and called on Nigerians to remain focused despite external provocations.

“Europe has always been a trusted partner to Nigeria. We are confident that the EU’s leadership will help ensure that diplomacy, not division, guides the global response to Nigeria’s internal challenges. Together, we can defeat terrorism and preserve peacem, but only through respect, dialogue, and partnership,” the association concluded.

AU rejects Trump’s threat against Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African Union Commission (AUC) reaffirmed its strong support for Nigeria’s sovereignty, religious freedom, and constitutional governance following remarks by Trump suggesting possible military action against terrorist groups in the country.

In a press release issued on November 6 via its official X account, the AUC stressed the importance of diplomacy and constructive engagement, warning against external threats that could destabilise regional peace.

