Matawalle Speaks on the Possibility of Sanctioning Military Officer Who Clashed With Wike
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, has said Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the military officer involved in a tense confrontation with Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), will not face any sanctions.
Matawalle gave the assurance in an interview with DCL Hausa, amid public speculation that the officer could be punished over the confrontation.
Matawalle clarified that the officer’s actions did not breach any military code of conduct.
Vanguard quoted the former Zamfara state governor as saying:
“He did not commit any offence under military regulations; he merely obeyed a lawful order and followed due process. If you observe carefully, he spoke respectfully and conducted himself properly."
Read more similar stories:
- Abuja: Lt. Yerima Speaks on Why Military Officers Won't Kill Wike, FCTA Officials, Others
- "Unruly and Arrogant": Wike Blasts Gallant Naval Officer Who Confronted Him in Abuja
- VP Shettima's Top Aide Mentions Whose Right Between Wike and Gallant Naval Officer
- Wike vs Military Officer Yerima: Isaac Fayose Questions Minister Over His Power Amid Viral Saga
- Wike vs Officer: 'He Represents the President,' Jonathan's Ex-Minister Wades into Brawl Controversy
- Wike vs Military Officer Yerima: Deji Adeyanju Calls Out FCT Minister, Alleges Land Revocations
Wike-Yerima’s clash: Nigerian Navy keeps mum
Legit.ng also reported that the clash between Wike and some officers of the Nigerian Navy has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.
Legit.ng reported that Wike was blocked and prevented from accessing a land by some officers in Abuja.
The Nigerian Navy, however, remained silent following the viral video showing the heated argument between Wike and Lt. Yerima.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.