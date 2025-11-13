Africa Digital Media Awards

Matawalle Speaks on the Possibility of Sanctioning Military Officer Who Clashed With Wike
Nigeria

Matawalle Speaks on the Possibility of Sanctioning Military Officer Who Clashed With Wike

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, has said Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the military officer involved in a tense confrontation with Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), will not face any sanctions.

Matawalle gave the assurance in an interview with DCL Hausa, amid public speculation that the officer could be punished over the confrontation.

Matawalle comments on whether the military will punish the officer involved in a heated confrontation with Wike in Abuja.
Matawalle sheds light on possible disciplinary action over the officer’s clash with Wike. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS
Source: Twitter

Matawalle clarified that the officer’s actions did not breach any military code of conduct.

Vanguard quoted the former Zamfara state governor as saying:

“He did not commit any offence under military regulations; he merely obeyed a lawful order and followed due process. If you observe carefully, he spoke respectfully and conducted himself properly."

Source: Legit.ng

