A Nigerian man who watched the video of what happened between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Lt A.M. Yerima has shared an observation

According to the man, the naval officer may have angered the minister because of an utterance he made during the altercation

The minister's name has been trending online after the querrel over a disputed parcel of land located in Abuja

A Nigerian man is of the opinion that Lt. A.M Yerima must have triggered the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike with some comments he made.

The minister was caught in a video having a heated argument with the officer who refused to allow him and his officials access a parcel of land.

The man said Wike got angry over what the military officer said. Photo credit: X/TayKingsleyc and Facebook/Nyesom Wike.

The land is said to belong to a former chief of naval staff who deployed military men to guard the place.

In a reaction shared on X, a user identified as @TayKingsleyc noted that the minister got angry maybe due to some comments made by the officer.

He said:

"The gallant Nigeria Navy Officer who refused to bow to Wike’s pressure. “sir I am an officer , I have integrity ” .... This is so crazy. This part really hurts Wike more."

More Nigerians react to Wike's conduct

Many Nigerians have weighed in on the matter with many of them suggesting with the minister could have done to avoid the confrontation.

In a post made on Facebook, journalist and social commentator, Charles Ogbu said the confrontation was needless.

His words:

"Meanwhile, all the minister could have done, if he wasn’t consumed by the usual Nigerian bigmanism, was to simply go through the established chain of command by calling any superior officer at the Defense Headquarters who would simply use the proper channels to issue the necessary order to have the officers and men on ground stand aside."

Charles also said after all the needless quarrels, the naval officer still prevailed and prevented the minister from accessing the land.

He noted:

"True power does not make noise neither does it shout. It operates silently and still get wielded successfully. In the incident between the FCT minister and the young military officer, the minister, in a bid to project power, was shouting and barking insults while the officer who seem more self-assured, remained polite even while being quite firm and assertive. In the end, the officer, despite being calm and polite, successfully had his way while the minister, despite all his shouting, turned back in disgrace."

Watch the video below:

Catholic priest shares what naval officer did right

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma has also weighed in on the saga between Nyesom Wike and a naval officer.

The priest pointed out the areas where the officer acted rightly and noted that he exhibited a lot of restraint.

However, he insisted that the FCT Minister should be supported to retrieve illegally allocated lands.

He said:

"Kudos to the young soldier for at least keeping his cool to the extent he did. I think he deserves to be patted on the back for not doing anything stupid under the provocation by insult. Nothing is as good as seeing a fine soldier exhibiting fine manners, keeping calm under heated atmosphere. I dont know if the status of Wike as Minister contributed to his calmness, yet we know people who can blow off the lid even if their superior is in the mix."

