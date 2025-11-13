Wike dismissed reports of rift with the military and reaffirmed his respect for the Armed Forces

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has refuted social media reports suggesting he is at odds with the Nigerian military.

This explanation is coming shortly after a recent confrontation with a naval officer at a disputed plot of land in Abuja, allegedly linked to a retired naval chief.

Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, gives a firm explanation on the Abuja land controversy linked to his clash with a military officer.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, November 13, Wike dismissed the claims as “false and mischievous,” insisting that the FCT Administration would neither yield to intimidation nor allow any individual, regardless of rank or background, to breach land regulations or obstruct lawful government operations.

“The FCT Administration operates by law, not sentiment. Because you are a security aide to someone does not mean you can act above the law. If you shoot at someone unlawfully, you will face justice. No one is above the law," Wike said.

Wike: ‘I have no problem with the military’

Wike emphasised that his respect for the Nigerian Armed Forces remained unwavering and that any attempt to portray his actions as a confrontation with the military was unfounded, Vanguard reported.

“I have respect for the military and will continue to respect them because I know what they stand for. Anyone saying I am having issues with them is wrong,” he said.

He noted that matters involving security agencies are always addressed through official channels.

“If there is ever a problem, I know where to go, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, or even the President. We resolve issues institutionally, not through confrontation,” Wike explained.

Wike defends Abuja’s master plan

The FCT Minister reiterated that his duty is to uphold the Abuja master plan and ensure lawful land use, Daily Trust reported.

He said that some individuals who were allocated land for agricultural purposes had unlawfully converted it to residential or commercial developments.

“Government cannot function in a lawless society. If we allow one person to violate the rules because of who he is, others will follow. That is how impunity begins. The law must apply to everyone equally," he said.

Wike also clarified that the FCT Administration had engaged military authorities in the past over land disputes, which were always resolved peacefully and respectfully.

Wike warns: ‘Media must report responsibly’

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addresses the Abuja land controversy head-on, explaining his side of the incident involving a military officer.

The Minister cautioned journalists against spreading falsehoods or sensationalising events for attention.

“Report us accurately. Do investigative journalism. Don’t twist facts or take statements out of context,” he urged.

He recounted instances during his time as Rivers state governor when he intervened to stop security abuses, asserting that his approach in Abuja reflected his consistent commitment to lawful governance.

Wike said leadership often demanded difficult choices that might not please everyone. “You can’t make everybody happy, even in your own home. But once your conscience is clear that you are doing the right thing, you stand by it,” he stated.

Wike stresses on rule of law

Reaffirming his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu’s vision for the capital, Wike pledged to continue strict enforcement against illegal structures, land grabbing, and unauthorised developments.

“As long as I remain FCT Minister, the law will take its course. Abuja must reflect the image of Nigeria, disciplined, planned, and lawful," he declared.

Wike vs Naval officer: Tinubu's defence minister reacts

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has said that his ministry is looking into the public outburst between Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a naval officer, A. M. Yerima, over a land issue in Abuja.

While speaking at a press conference organised for the commencement of activities for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 12, Badaru noted that the Armed Forces would not abandon any officer who carries out any lawful duties.

