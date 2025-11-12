The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ), Nnamdi Kanu , has made a new move to regain his freedom

Kanu asked the Court of Appeal , Abuja , to stay further proceedings in his trial on an alleged terrorism charge

He prayed the appellate court to stop Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, from delivering judgment on his case on November 20, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to stop Justice Omotosho from delivering judgment on his case on November 20, 2025.

Kanu asked the appellate court to stay further proceedings in his trial by Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo credit: @MaziNnamdiKanu/Contribution

Source: Twitter

The separatist leader said Justice Omotosho should stay further proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the appeal against the high court’s decision in the case.

Kanu argued that in spite of the jurisdictional questions raised before the Federal High Court, the trial court refused to rule on them.

As reported by Channels Television, this is contained in a court document filed by Kanu.

“The trial court, while refusing to rule on the objection, foreclosed the right to defend the heinous allegations levelled against him. The trial court has adjourned the matter for judgment on the 20th of November, 2025.”

He said that if the application was not granted, he might be unlawfully convicted without being afforded the opportunity of knowing the validity of the counts, the jurisdiction of the trial court, and offering a defence on the merits”.

The IPOB leader said he might be unlawfully convicted without being afforded the opportunity of knowing the validity of the counts if the application was not granted.

Kanu said that it was in the interest of justice to grant his application and allow the matter to be taken on the merits.

Justice James Omotosho is the judge in charge of Nnamdi Kanu's trial. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Nnamdi Kanu: Tinubu waiting for court's decision

The senior special assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-East), Mrs Chioma Wesley, commented on Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism trial.

Wesley explained the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot make any pronouncement on the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

On Monday, November 10, 2025, the presidential aide mentioned what Tinubu is waiting for before making a decision.

Read more stories on Nnamdi Kanu:

Court gives Nnamdi Kanu last chance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the last opportunity to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho gave Kanu the warning for the last chance on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that the separatist leader is facing trial for alleged terrorism against the federal government of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng