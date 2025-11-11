The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been stopped from holding its planned National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State capital

The planned PDP national convention was slated for Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, 2025

Justice Peter Lifu, in his ruling on Tuesday, November 11, explained the reason for restraining the PDP from holding its 2025 convention

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The PDP National Convention is scheduled to hold between November 15 and 16, 2025, where national officers are expected to be elected.

As reported by Channels Television, Justice Peter Lifu gave the order on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, for the second time.

The court also barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising, monitoring, or recognising the outcome of the PDP national convention.

Justice Lifu issued the fresh order while delivering a ruling in an application brought by a former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.

The judge ruled that the PDP had neglected and failed to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of such conventions.

According to the judge, Lamido's evidence showed that the timetable for the PDP convention was not published for the attention of its members as required by law.

Justice Lifu explained that Lamido would suffer more if allowed to be unlawfully excluded from the planned PDP convention.

The court said in the Constitution, due process of law must be strictly followed by those in charge.

The judge further stated that to act outside the Constitution will endanger democracy itself.

Speaking further, the judge said in line with section 6 of the 1999 Constitution, the court of law must not abdicate its role of dispensing justice without fear or favour.

Justice Lifu stated that any day and anywhere the court of record abdicates its constitution-assigned functions, anarchy would be the order of the day.

PDP faction stages protest at US embassy

Recall that PDP supporters stormed US and EU embassies in Abuja in a massive protest tagged 'Save Our Democracy from Intimidation'.

Protesters accused the ruling party of silencing opposition voices as they submitted letters seeking international support for Nigeria’s democracy.

The protest came amid a deepening PDP leadership crisis as rival factions traded suspensions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PDP convention: 2 courts issue different judgments

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oyo state High Court cleared the PDP to hold its November national convention in Ibadan and ordered INEC to monitor the process.

Justice Akintola restrained PDP officials from disrupting the approved timetable and directed Governor Fintiri’s committee to proceed with preparations.

The ruling lifted earlier uncertainty after a Federal High Court had halted the event, giving the party confidence to host over 3,000 delegates.

