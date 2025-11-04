The Federal High Court in Abuja has given a fresh ultimatum to the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to defend himself on the terrorism charges filed against him or lose the right to do so.

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court gave the IPOB leader until Wednesday, November 5. The judge said that he had failed for the fourth time and had not entered his defence following he closing of the case by the prosecution. He said the court has overruled Kanu's no-case submission.

Justice Omotosho warned that Kanu should not fail to defend himself on November 5, and if he failed to do so, he would have to waive his right. On October 27, the court adjourned Kanu's case to November 4, asking him to either file his final written address or begin his defence.

Before filing a no-case submission, the detained Nnamdi Kanu mentioned two sitting governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southeast and southwest, and several top security chiefs from the Buhari administration as his witnesses.

Kanu assured that he was ready to defend himself as the court had ordered in the suit, which was marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, was dated Monday, October 20 and was filed on Tuesday, October 21.

The embattled proscribed IPOB leader said that the move was in compliance with the honourable court order on October 16, 2025, which directed the defendant to start his defence on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Kanu told the court that his plan was to present witnesses totalling 23. However, they would be divided into two. The first set would be referred to as “ordinary but material witnesses,” while the second category would be tagged as “vital and compellable”, who shall be “summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.”

Among those prominent under "compellable witnesses" are two ministers of President Tinubu, who are Nyesom Wike and David Umahi, the minister of the FCT and Works. Also among them are two APC governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Hope Uzodimma of Imo. Former AGF Abubakar Malami is also included.

