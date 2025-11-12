A constitutional law expert, Prof. Sebastine Hon, has reacted to the confrontation between the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and a Naval officer, AM Yerima

FCT, Abuja - A constitutional law expert, Prof. Sebastine Hon, has described the conduct of Naval Officer A.M. Yerima, who clashed with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, as “breach of the law.”

Legit.ng reported that Wike was blocked and prevented from accessing a land in the Gaduwa District of Abuja by some military men on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) faulted the officer’s decision to obstruct Wike’s access to a disputed plot of land in Abuja.

The law professor said Yerima’s act could not be justified under any lawful military order.

As reported by The Punch, Hon stated this while reacting to the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

“The duty of a junior officer to obey the orders of his superiors, even though strongly upheld in military and paramilitary circles, has its own limitations recognised by no other authority but the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Hon cited Supreme Court rulings in Onunze v. State (2023) 8 NWLR (Pt. 1885) 61 and Nigeria Air Force v. James (2002) 18 NWLR (Pt. 798) 295, which.

He said the mentioned ruling clearly established that military officers are not bound to obey illegal or manifestly unjust orders.

“The illegality in that order stems primarily from the fact that no service law of the military permits a serving military officer to mount guard at the private construction site of his boss, especially under suspicious circumstances like this.”

The SAN further stated that if security concerns existed, “the retired Naval Officer ought, under the circumstances, to have engaged the civil police.”

