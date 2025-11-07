Breaking: Court Announces Date That IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Finally Judged
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed judgment for November 20 in the terrorism trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Justice Omotosho chose the date on Friday while ruling after Kanu failed to open his defence having exhausted the six days allocated to him by the court to conduct his defence.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944