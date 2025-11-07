Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed judgment for November 20 in the terrorism trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Omotosho chose the date on Friday while ruling after Kanu failed to open his defence having exhausted the six days allocated to him by the court to conduct his defence.

