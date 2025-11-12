Over 600 civil society organisations demanded Wike’s immediate removal over his outburst against a naval officer in Abuja

The coalition backed former Army Chief Tukur Buratai ’ s call for decisive action against the FCT Minister

The groups warned that failure to sanction Wike sent a dangerous message of impunity within government ranks

Abuja, FCT — A coalition of over 600 civil society organisations (CSOs) has demanded the immediate removal of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Specifically, the demand bothers on what was described as his “unacceptable and reckless” public outburst against a naval officer during an enforcement visit in Abuja.

The coalition, operating under the banner of the Good Governance Network (GGN), declared that Wike’s actions were an affront to the Nigerian Armed Forces and a direct challenge to the authority of the Commander-in-Chief.

CSOs back Buratai’s call for Wike’s sack

The organisations threw their support behind former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd.), who had earlier condemned the minister’s conduct and urged disciplinary action.

In a joint communiqué signed by Comrade Usman Danladi, the CSOs stated:

“We, the undersigned 600 civil society organisations, stand in full and uncompromising solidarity with Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (retd.) in his courageous and timely call for decisive action against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, following his disgraceful and highly provocative verbal assault on a serving naval officer on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.”

They described the minister’s verbal confrontation, where Wike was allegedly heard calling the officer “a big fool”, as a “gross act of indiscipline and arrogance unbecoming of a public officeholder.”

Coalition: ‘This is not leadership, this is arrogance’

The statement further condemned Wike’s behaviour, saying it symbolised a wider pattern of abuse of power.

“This is not leadership. This is not governance. This is the conduct of a man who believes his political office places him above the law and above the very armed forces that protect our democracy,” the group said.

They warned that if the matter was ignored, it would “send a dangerous message” that government officials could disrespect national institutions without consequence.

Coalition demands for immediate action

The coalition outlined a series of demands, including:

Immediate dismissal of Wike from office; A formal public apology to President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces, and the naval officer involved; An independent investigation into the minister’s conduct; Possible disciplinary measures, including suspension pending inquiry; Mandatory civil–military relations training for all political office holders.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of the Nigerian people and the Armed Forces. The Federal Government must act swiftly and firmly. The integrity of this administration is at stake," the statement read.

The CSOs said they would continue to monitor the situation until the federal government takes action.

“We will not be silent. We will monitor, we will follow up, and we will mobilise until justice is done,” they vowed.

They praised Buratai for “speaking truth to power” and defending the dignity of the Nigerian military.

“His voice reminds us that the strength of Nigeria lies not in the loudness of politicians but in the quiet courage and discipline of those who wear the uniform,” the communiqué added.

The coalition concluded by warning that failure to act decisively could undermine morale in the military and encourage further acts of impunity.

“No minister, no matter how powerful, has the right to insult or undermine the Nigerian military in the discharge of its lawful duties,” the statement said.

