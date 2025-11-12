Military veterans condemned FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over his confrontation with a naval officer

Wike reportedly used harsh language against a naval officer during an enforcement visit in Gaduwa

Veterans demanded a public apology and warned against any disciplinary action on the officer

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of Nigerian military veterans has condemned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following a recent confrontation with a naval officer during an enforcement visit to disputed land in Abuja.

Wike vs Naval Officer: Video captures heated exchange

A video obtained by our correspondent shows Wike in a heated exchange with naval personnel at a site in the Gaduwa area of the FCT.

The minister had visited the location as part of an enforcement operation and questioned the presence of military personnel allegedly guarding the land.

In the footage, Wike accused the officers of supporting an illegal development, while a naval officer insisted they were acting on orders and that the land belonged to a former Chief of Naval Staff.

The altercation escalated, with Wike reportedly using harsh language against the officer.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions across social media. While some commentators criticised the officer for challenging a serving cabinet minister, others defended his conduct, saying he was simply executing official orders.

Military veterans condemn Wike’s conduct

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Coalition of Military Veterans, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, criticised Wike for verbally insulting the officer during the encounter, Punch reported.

“How can a public office holder call an officer ‘a fool’ on camera? If he was responsible, he should have engaged the Chief of Naval Staff privately rather than attempting to disgrace a retired senior officer,” Durowaiye-Herberts said.

He added that uniformed officers represent the authority of the Nigerian state and that disrespecting them undermines public institutions, Vanguard reported.

Threats over potential disciplinary action

The veterans also rejected calls for disciplinary action against the officer, warning that any such move would be resisted.

“If for any reason the officer is punished, military veterans will occupy the office and residence of the FCT Minister,” he warned.

Call for public apology

Durowaiye-Herberts insisted that Wike should apologise, stating: “Wike’s action demeans the dignity of the office of a minister.

He should apologise for using abusive language. It is not acceptable behaviour.”

Joe Igbokwe calls for sack of military officer

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Ibokwe, has called for the immediate dismissal of the Nigerian Naval officer who confronted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during a heated altercation in Abuja.

Ibokwe condemns officer’s conduct

In a post shared on Facebook, Ibokwe criticised the conduct of the officer identified as Lieutenant Yarima, describing his actions as “disrespectful” to constituted authority.

“This is the young man, Lt. Yarima, that challenged FCT 001, His Excellency Nyesom Wike.

