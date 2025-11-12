Lieutenant Ahmad M. Yarima’s defiant stand against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja has ignited nationwide debate

The young Nigerian Navy officer’s calm response during a viral confrontation on November 11, 2025, has been hailed as a symbol of honour and discipline

His composure under pressure has turned him into an unexpected national figure, embodying accountability in the face of political power

Lieutenant Ahmad M. Yarima, a Nigerian Navy officer, became a national sensation after a tense confrontation with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja.

The incident occurred on November 11, 2025, at Plot 1946 in Gaduwa District, during the enforcement of a stop-work order.

What began as a routine exercise quickly escalated into a heated shouting match that was captured on video and widely shared across social media.

Minister Wike accused naval personnel of land grabbing and demanded access to the property, allegedly owned by retired Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, former Chief of Naval Staff (2021–2023).

In a highly charged moment, Wike referred to Yarima as a “fool.” The lieutenant, however, stood firm and replied: “I am not a fool, sir. I am acting on orders from above.” He further declared: “You cannot shut me up.” His calm defiance in the face of ministerial fury was praised as a rare display of discipline and courage.

Who is Lieutenant Yarima?

Born and raised in Kaduna, Yarima hails from a region known for producing resilient leaders. He began his academic journey in 2011 at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, before joining the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

According to TribuneOnline, after rigorous training, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy.

His service record includes deployment aboard the NNS Kada, a Thunder-class patrol vessel used for anti-piracy operations and maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. Colleagues and supporters have described him as a “seasoned professional” with exceptional leadership qualities.

As a Lieutenant, a rank equivalent to an Army Captain, he holds significant operational responsibilities.

His training and exposure prepared him for high-pressure situations, qualities that were evident during his confrontation with Minister Wike.

Symbol of accountability in Abuja land scandals

The confrontation highlighted ongoing controversies surrounding land allocation in Abuja. Yarima’s refusal to yield was seen not only as a defence of naval authority but also as a broader statement against impunity and disregard for institutional respect.

In Kanuri, “Yerima” translates to “prince”, which exemplifies his regal composure under public scrutiny. Estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s, Yarima represents a new generation of Nigerian officers: disciplined, professional, and unafraid to uphold the law even when facing powerful figures.

Phone conversation between CDS and Yarima

