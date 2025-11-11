Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

Breaking: Wike in trouble as ex-COAS Buratai drops bombshell, "disrespects the authority"

by Bada Yusuf
URGENT ACTION REQUIRED AS MINISTER WIKE'S CONDUCT POSES A CLEAR THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY

The events of November 11, 2025, involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, demand an immediate and serious response. His public disparagement of a uniformed officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces transcends mere misconduct; it represents a palpable threat to national security and institutional integrity.

Tukur Buratai has lambasted FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, saying his action is a violation of code of conduct and a threat to national security.
Tukur Buratai asks FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to apologise to
Source: Twitter

A minister’s verbal assault on a military officer in uniform is an act of profound indiscipline that strikes at the core of our nation's command and control structure. It deliberately undermines the chain of command, disrespects the authority of the Commander-in-Chief, and grievously wounds the morale of every individual who serves under the Nigerian flag. Such actions erode the very foundation of discipline upon which our national security apparatus stands.

This can not be dismissed as political theatre. It is a reckless endangerment of national order. This action by Wike is clearly an indication of undermining the federal government’s authority.

Consequently, Barrister Nyesom Wike must tender an immediate and unequivocal public apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Commander-in-Chief, the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the specific officer whose honour was violated.

Our nation's security must come first. It is time for decisive action, not politics of military bashing. The integrity of our Armed Forces demands nothing less.

Tukur Buratai

Source: Legit.ng

