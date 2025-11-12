The Department of State Services (DSS) has dragged 27-year-old Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume to court

The DSS filed a six-count charge against Onukwume for allegedly calling for a military coup against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government

The DSS counsel A.M. Danalami shared more details about the charges filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - 27-year-old Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume has been charged in court for allegedly calling for a military coup against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The Department of State Services (DSS) filed a six-count charge against Onukwume before the Federal High Court in Abuja under case number FHC/ABJ/CR/610/2025.

DSS charges Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume for advocating military coup in Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, Onukwume made the call via his X account (@theagroman) in October 2025.

Onukwume is a resident of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The defendant is expected to be arraigned later this week.

The DSS counsel A.M. Danalami explained that Onukwume’s actions were said to contravene Sections 46A (1) and 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act.

Danalami said Onukwume’s posts also contravene Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended).

“A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian government, and join the AES. That is all we need now.”

“It will happen eventually, Nigerian. The military needs your support now! Only they can save this country. The b@stard in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West, and they run our intelligence apparatus; only the military can reset this country.”

In another post, he reportedly stated that:

“Tinubu has to go, and APC has to die for Nigeria to have any semblance of normal life. And if you think your stupid votes can remove Tinubu, I’m here to tell you that you’re a fool.”

DSS accuses man of advocating military coup against Tinubu's govt.

16 military officers detained for alleged coup plot

Recall that sixteen senior military officers were detained over an alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained exclusive details revealing that 14 of the suspects are from the Nigerian Army, with the remaining two from the Navy and Air Force.

Investigators suspect Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq, an infantry officer from Nasarawa State, to be the ringleader.

