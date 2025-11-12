President Bola Tinubu has graced the 21st All Nigerian Editors ’ Conference at the State House Banquet, Abuja

The annual event, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors ( NGE ), brings together media leaders to discuss journalism’s role in democracy and national development

Olusegun Dada, Special Adviser on Social Media to the President, shared Tinubu’s arrival video on his X handle

Abuja, Nigeria - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday officially declared open the 21st All Nigerian Editors’ Conference (ANEC 2025) at the State House Banquet, Abuja.

The gathering brought together leading editors, media executives, and senior government officials.

The event, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), serves as an annual platform for editors to review the state of journalism in Nigeria, engage with public policy issues, and deliberate on press freedom, media ethics, and the role of the Fourth Estate in democratic governance.

Clips of short videos shared on X by Olusegun Dada, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, captured Tinubu’s arrival alongside top government officials and editors across the country.

This year's focus

According to a statement signed by Eze Anaba, NGE President, and Onuoha Ukeh, General Secretary, more than 500 editors from print, broadcast, and online platforms nationwide will participate in this year’s conference.

This year's theme is “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” and with a sub-theme “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027.”

The conference will explore how editors can strengthen democracy, rebuild public trust, and counter misinformation in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

Dignitaries in attendance

Daily Trust reports that expected dignitaries include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of Arise News and ThisDay Newspaper, who will both serve as chairmen of the conference.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma will deliver the keynote address, while governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), and Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano) are also billed to attend.

Prominent media leaders, including Chief Segun Osoba, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji of NEITI, and Mr. Ukpe Anietie, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Senate President, are among the confirmed participants.

On the second day, the conference will continue at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, where Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff, will speak on “Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities.”

Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies at Baze University, will also present a paper on “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and the Credibility Gap.”

