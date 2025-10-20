Overthrowing Government: Full List of African Countries That Fell to Military Rule After Coup Plot
- Military coups have reshaped the political landscape across Africa, with seven countries falling under army control since August 2020
- From Mali to Niger, transitional governments led by generals have replaced elected leaders, often promising delayed returns to civilian rule
- As Gabon faces its own upheaval, the continent grapples with a growing trend of democratic reversals
Africa has witnessed a wave of military takeovers since August 2020, with seven coups preceding the latest developments in Gabon.
From West Africa to the Horn, armed forces have repeatedly disrupted civilian governments, citing instability, corruption, or national interest.
Here is a comprehensive list of African countries that succumbed to military rule following coup plots in recent years.
Niger coup 2023: Abdourahamane Tiani seizes power
On 26 July 2023, Niger’s military declared the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahamane Tiani emerged as the new strongman, consolidating control over the country.
In response, ECOWAS announced on 10 August its intention to deploy a regional force to “restore constitutional order”, though diplomatic efforts remained ongoing. The junta proposed a transition period of “three years” maximum before handing power back to civilians.
Burkina Faso coup: Two military takeovers in eight months
Burkina Faso experienced two successive coups in less than a year. On 24 January 2022, President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was ousted by the military. Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was inaugurated as president in February.
However, on 30 September, Damiba himself was dismissed by fellow officers. Captain Ibrahim Traoré was installed as transitional president, with elections scheduled for July 2024.
Sudan coup 2021: Abdel Fattah al-Burhane dismisses civilian leaders
Sudan’s fragile democratic transition collapsed on 25 October 2021 when soldiers led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane removed civilian leaders from power.
These leaders had been tasked with steering the country towards democracy following the 2019 ousting of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir. Since 15 April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a deadly conflict between Burhane and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, resulting in at least 5,000 deaths.
Guinea Coup 2021: Mamady Doumbouya takes control
Guinea’s President Alpha Condé was overthrown on 5 September 2021 in a military coup. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya assumed the presidency on 1 October. The military pledged to return governance to elected civilians by the end of 2024.
Mali coups: Two military takeovers in nine months
Mali’s political landscape was upended on 18 August 2020 when President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was ousted. A transitional government was formed in October.
However, on 24 May 2021, the military arrested both the president and the Prime Minister. Colonel Assimi Goïta was inaugurated in June as transitional president. The junta committed to restoring civilian rule after elections scheduled for February 2024.
Madagascar: Coup plot mentioned, details unclear
While Madagascar was listed among countries affected by coup plots, specific details regarding a successful military takeover remain unclear in the current context.
