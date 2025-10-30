Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Military Coup Plot: Presidency Issues Fresh Warnings
Nigeria

Military Coup Plot: Presidency Issues Fresh Warnings

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Presidency warned that coup rumours hurt investor confidence and damaged Nigeria’s global image
  • Onanuga urged media to avoid sensational reporting and wait for verified security information
  • Defence Headquarters dismissed coup claims and reaffirmed military loyalty to democracy

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has cautioned that recent media reports alleging a military coup plot are harming Nigeria’s economy and discouraging potential foreign investors.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stressed that unverified claims about national security could undermine investor confidence and damage the country’s image globally.

The presidency issues a fresh warning as rumours of an alleged coup plot against President Tinubu continue to spread.
A new caution comes from the presidency as reports of a supposed coup attempt targeting President Tinubu circulate. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@NigerianArmy
Source: UGC

Speaking during an interview on Arise News’ Prime Time on Thursday night, October 30, he said:

Read also

Tinubu issues fresh instructions to new service chiefs, "Threats must not be allowed"

“When a country is looking for investment and the media are shouting ‘coup attempt,’ it scares investors away,” Onanuga said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Stories like that can destroy the country’s reputation and economy. We need to wait for facts, evidence, not rumours.”

Media urged to exercise restraint

Onanuga appealed to journalists and the public to allow security agencies to conclude their investigations before pushing sensitive narratives.

He acknowledged the military had confirmed the arrest of certain individuals but emphasised that no credible evidence had been established linking the development to a coup attempt.

Read also

Alleged coup plot: Total number of military officers arrested and detained finally announced

“Leaping to conclusions before official confirmation portends grave consequences for the nation,” he warned.

Sensational reporting criticised

The presidential aide also criticised what he described as a rising appetite for sensationalism and online traffic, stressing that not every piece of information is suitable for publication.

“Some media outlets ran with the story for clicks and attention. But as patriotic Nigerians, we must know that what we report has implications for our economy and stability,” Onanuga noted.

Read also

List of names and agency mentioned in connection to alleged coup despite increased denials

He added that although many Nigerians distrust official statements, the media still have a duty to report responsibly.

“It’s true people don’t always trust government, that happens everywhere. But the media also have a social responsibility to be cautious and wait for facts,” he said.

Defence Headquarters dismisses coup rumour

As speculation over an alleged coup against President Tinubu grows, the presidency releases another stern warning.
The presidency raises concerns again as claims of an alleged coup plot against President Tinubu persist in the media. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956
Source: Twitter

Onanuga’s remarks follow an October 19 report by Sahara Reporters alleging that some military officers were planning to topple the government, a claim later denied by the Defence Headquarters.

Read also

Breaking: Senate approves President Tinubu’s service chiefs nominees

Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, described the arrests mentioned in the report as internal disciplinary issues, rather than signs of political interference.

He said the publication was “intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace,” urging citizens to disregard such speculation.

The Defence Headquarters reiterated the military’s loyalty to the Nigerian constitution and its commitment to protecting democracy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Hot: