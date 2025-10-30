Military Coup Plot: Presidency Issues Fresh Warnings
- Presidency warned that coup rumours hurt investor confidence and damaged Nigeria’s global image
- Onanuga urged media to avoid sensational reporting and wait for verified security information
- Defence Headquarters dismissed coup claims and reaffirmed military loyalty to democracy
FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has cautioned that recent media reports alleging a military coup plot are harming Nigeria’s economy and discouraging potential foreign investors.
The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stressed that unverified claims about national security could undermine investor confidence and damage the country’s image globally.
Speaking during an interview on Arise News’ Prime Time on Thursday night, October 30, he said:
“When a country is looking for investment and the media are shouting ‘coup attempt,’ it scares investors away,” Onanuga said.
“Stories like that can destroy the country’s reputation and economy. We need to wait for facts, evidence, not rumours.”
Media urged to exercise restraint
Onanuga appealed to journalists and the public to allow security agencies to conclude their investigations before pushing sensitive narratives.
He acknowledged the military had confirmed the arrest of certain individuals but emphasised that no credible evidence had been established linking the development to a coup attempt.
“Leaping to conclusions before official confirmation portends grave consequences for the nation,” he warned.
Sensational reporting criticised
The presidential aide also criticised what he described as a rising appetite for sensationalism and online traffic, stressing that not every piece of information is suitable for publication.
“Some media outlets ran with the story for clicks and attention. But as patriotic Nigerians, we must know that what we report has implications for our economy and stability,” Onanuga noted.
He added that although many Nigerians distrust official statements, the media still have a duty to report responsibly.
“It’s true people don’t always trust government, that happens everywhere. But the media also have a social responsibility to be cautious and wait for facts,” he said.
Defence Headquarters dismisses coup rumour
Onanuga’s remarks follow an October 19 report by Sahara Reporters alleging that some military officers were planning to topple the government, a claim later denied by the Defence Headquarters.
Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, described the arrests mentioned in the report as internal disciplinary issues, rather than signs of political interference.
He said the publication was “intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace,” urging citizens to disregard such speculation.
The Defence Headquarters reiterated the military’s loyalty to the Nigerian constitution and its commitment to protecting democracy.
