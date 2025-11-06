Femi Falana urged President Tinubu’s administration to be transparent with Nigerians over reports of an alleged military coup plot

Falana said the government’s silence had fuelled conspiracy theories and stressed that honesty would build trust

The human rights lawyer warned that rising poverty and insecurity were fuelling public anger and urged the government to act swiftly to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to come clean with Nigerians over reports of an alleged military coup plot.

Falana further said the federal government’s silence and lack of clarity on the issue had fuelled public speculation.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana calls on President Tinubu to clarify the alleged coup plot. Photo credit: Femi Falana/@NigerianArmy/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, November 6, said:

“You know, a lot of conspiracy theories are going on. As a lawyer, I can only speak of what I know that is within the public domain. But as far as I’m concerned, the government has to come out very soon, because it has not been able to dismiss reports of the arrest of alleged coup plotters.”

Falana: Nigerians deserve honesty and reassurance

Falana urged the government to be transparent about the situation, stressing that openness would strengthen public trust and mobilise citizens against anti-democratic forces.

“The government must be honest with Nigerians if this happened, or if it was going to happen. There is a way you can also mobilise Nigerians, if you are honest with them, to fight anti-democratic elements," he said.

He added that denying reports when arrests had already been made would only deepen public distrust.

“No, arrests have been made. This is being reported. So, at the time it was denied, the government was still trying to pick people up. Information has leaked out,” he said.

Address economic hardship and insecurity, Falana warns

The senior lawyer further linked growing public anger to the worsening economic situation in the country, warning that discontent could make Nigeria vulnerable to undemocratic plots, Daily Trust reported.

“For the majority of our people, they remain economically disabled. And when people are planning a coup, they take advantage of mass anger in the land to strike," he said.

He urged the federal government to “go back to the drawing table” and address insecurity, poverty, and other root causes of instability, saying that such action was key to safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy.

Military confirms ongoing internal investigation

Prominent lawyer Femi Falana asks President Tinubu to come clean with Nigerians over the alleged coup plot. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/@Nigerian Army

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, reports indicate that military authorities have interrogated at least 16 officers linked to the alleged coup attempt, with more arrests said to be underway, Vanguard reported.

Although some sources claim over 30 officers are now in custody, the Defence Headquarters has not confirmed the alleged plot.

It described the ongoing investigation as a “routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism within the ranks.”

Falana, however, maintained that the Tinubu administration must provide Nigerians with a clear explanation, saying,

“The government must be honest with Nigerians and address the situation one way or the other.”

Tinubu: N45 billion linked to coup plot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a military investigation into an alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration reportedly uncovered a financial trail involving N45 billion disbursed from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to politically exposed persons and detained soldiers.

The report linked the alleged conspiracy to the federal government’s cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebrations.

However, the military swiftly denied the claims. Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, stated that the detention of the officers was unrelated to any coup attempt.

Source: Legit.ng