US-based scholar Prof. Farooq Kperogi has shared a thought-provoking analysis of the viral confrontation between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Naval officer Yerima

Kperogi said the officer embodied calm courage, describing him as the immovable object who finally stopped Wike’s unstoppable force.

The professor also tackled Nigeria’s culture of reverse ageism, saying older leaders often hide behind age when logic fails

California, U.S - United States-based Nigerian academic, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has weighed in on the viral altercation between Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike and Lieutenant A.M. Yerima.

In an essay titled “Three Quick Thoughts on Wike and Yerima,” the media scholar offers three sharp reflections that have stirred deep conversations online.

US-Based Professor, Kperogi, Drops 3 Powerful Thoughts on Wike's Clash with Officer. Photo credit: @diadem_official/@OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

He said the confrontation represented a rare moment when an unstoppable force met an immovable object.

According to him, Yerima has become the first person to show Wike that not everyone can be bullied into submission.

“Yerima’s repeated refrain of ‘I am not a fool, sir,’ transcended a mere forceful retort. It was a respectful but firm defiance to an insufferably self-important ministerial hoodlum,” Kperogi wrote.

He added that Yerima’s response reminded many Nigerians that integrity and composure can defeat intimidation.

Kperogi humorously noted that some people almost heard Yerima saying “I am not Fubara, sir” — a reference to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who has long been perceived as a victim of Wike’s political overreach.

Wike vs Yerima: “Power meets principle”

In his second reflection, Kperogi praised the young officer’s courage and emotional intelligence, saying Yerima “stood his ground and caused Wike to beat a humiliating retreat.”

“You don’t buy that kind of valor and self-confidence in the market,” Kperogi said.

“It came as no surprise when it emerged that Yerima is the scion of an upper-crust military family.”

According to Kperogi, the officer metaphorically sent Wike “to the rhetorical cemetery” without raising his voice.

US-Based Professor, Kperogi, Drops 3 Powerful Thoughts on Wike's Clash with Officer

Source: Facebook

He compared Yerima’s restraint to a Malcolm Xian philosophy — “Be peaceful, be courteous, obey the law, respect everyone; but if someone puts his hand on you, send him to the cemetery.”

Wike vs Yerima: Egotism in Nigeria

For his third thought, the professor criticised what he termed “gerontocratic egotism”, the tendency of older Nigerians to use age as a weapon to silence younger people.

He argued that being older doesn’t automatically make one wiser, adding that Yerima showed more maturity and dignity than Wike despite the age gap.

His words:

“One of Nigeria’s burdens is being trapped in regressive reverse ageism,” he wrote. “Even emotionally and cognitively immature adults think of themselves as superior because of their birth date.”

Kperogi concluded that Wike’s behaviour exposed the failure of many Nigerian leaders to respect logic, humility, and discipline, qualities that Yerima, by contrast, displayed under pressure.

Arise news anchor Oseni Rufai reacts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni has reacted to the viral video of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike exchanging words with a military officer.

In a post on X, Oseni praised the officer’s composure, saying he deserves a national award for handling Wike’s outburst calmly.

The broadcaster also recalled a similar face-off with Minister Dave Umahi in the same manner

Source: Legit.ng