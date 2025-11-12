A viral clip showed FCT Minister Nyesom Wike clashing with a soldier who refused him access to a restricted area

The soldier, who calmly responded after being insulted, earned praise from actress Yvonne Jegede

The actress called him “the face of a new Nigeria,” saying his courage restored hope in the system

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has applauded a soldier, Lt Yerima, who recently stood his ground during a heated encounter with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

In the viral video, the soldier stopped Wike’s convoy from gaining entry to a particular site, insisting he was acting under superior orders.

The confrontation quickly escalated when the minister, visibly upset, called the soldier a fool.

Nyesom Wike clashed with a soldier who refused him access to a restricted area.

In a calm but firm response, the officer replied, “I’m not a fool, sir,” earning him widespread admiration across social media platforms.

Reacting to the trending video, Jegede took to her Instagram page to commend the soldier for his composure and courage.

Sharing a snapshot of the moment, she wrote:

“The face of a new Nigeria. Thank you for restoring my faith. Thank you for giving us hope as a nation. Thank you for letting us know that all hope is not lost. I salute you, sir.”

Fans react to Yvonne Jegede's post

@chuksvila:

"A lot of Nigerians hopes got revived fr. The guy don't know how massive it felt for Nigerians. God will protect him fr."

@ thriftbysweez

"Since yesterday I just dey hear “sir,I request to enlighten you” for my hear"

@kelly_dreyton:

"This is a sign to Wike, he can now clearly see how bad Nigerians can’t wait to see him go down."

@cindysshopng:

"Handsomeness and integrity in one . God bless you brotherly . I comot my wig for"

@linus_grace52

"Every sensible person knows that this brought so much hope and relief to us as citizens that there are people that stand for justice and can’t be intimidated by politicians"

@ iam_royalty_loveth:

"Like I don’t care what he was standing up for . I’m just very happy that he stood audaciously and spoke eloquently without sounding demeaning against the face of the oppressor and that’s what I liked most."

@adaikwerre:

"While the police are being used as tools for bribery, corruption, and intimidation, the military are full of integrity, they will never bow for anyone. If they stand up for Nigerian government alot will change. Respect"

@treazygram:

"Don’t come for me, but d*an, he’s undeniably handsome. I can’t even pretend otherwise; I genuinely like what I see."

Yvonne Jegede calls the young officer "the face of a new Nigeria.

