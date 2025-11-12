Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni has reacted to the viral video of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike exchanging words with a military officer

In a post on X, Oseni praised the officer’s composure, saying he deserves a national award for handling Wike’s outburst calmly

The broadcaster also recalled a similar face-off with Minister Dave Umahi in the same manner

Arise Television’s morning show co-host, Rufai Oseni, has waded into the viral altercation between Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike and a Naval officer, describing the officer's restraint as a mark of discipline and true integrity.

Oseni took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday to commend the officer who stood his ground while the minister shouted at him.

He recounted how Wike allegedly called the soldier a “fool,” to which the officer replied, “I’m not a fool, sir. I have integrity.”

According to Oseni, that line alone finished the argument.

He said:

“That officer deserves a national award. Calm, firm, and collected while Wike was busy behaving like a TikTok skit maker,” Oseni wrote.

The broadcaster lauded the soldier’s professionalism, saying he embodied calmness under pressure.

“The man stood tall, kept his men in order, and showed what real discipline looks like,” Oseni added. “In that moment, Wike went low and the officer went high.

"Power met principle. One was shouting ‘Do you know who I am?’ The other was quietly showing who he truly is.” Rufai tweeted

'Their emergency line'

Rufai mocked Wike’s reaction, saying the minister eventually resorted to the classic “big man” defence line: “You were in primary school when I graduated.”

Oseni linked the episode to his own previous encounter with Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during an interview on Arise TV, where Umahi similarly attempted to dismiss his questions by citing age and experience.

“The same playbook Umahi used on Rufai Oseni,” he said. “Age has become their last remaining certificate.”

Wike vs Yerima: Nigerians react

Oseni’s remarks have drawn wide applause on social media, with many Nigerians echoing his sentiment that civility and integrity should triumph over the arrogance of power.

@tolu225 commented:

“You don’t have to say that. As a professional journalist, addressing a minister by comparing his actions to a TikTok skit maker sounds unprofessional. It’s always better to express your point in a way that addresses the issue objectively, without sounding like you’re taking sides. That’s how credibility and respect are maintained in journalism.

@ChucksOkpa18317 said

"I agree with his composure. But do they have papers for the land or was it grabbed?"

@kukuyoku said:

"He doesn’t deserve any national award instead he should be sent to the battle front. Soldiers are not meant to be ridiculed to be guarding lands . What is the main job of a soldier? Is it to guard a land or be a security guard? They are to defend the country from attacks. Was the naval officer defending the country yesterday?Nah we be our own problem"

@Ralphachier said:

"Let’s not rush to judge. Respect goes both ways, and truthfully, soldiers guarding a superior’s land— that’s not their duty or the role of the military."

@Vapour007 said:

"Spot on!! Actually, what I was expecting from Wike was to give them a date and timeline to bring their approval papers to the office after hearing that they have their approval documents to avoid any altercation since the officer was following orders. But Trust Wike and Drama."

What led to the faceoff between Wike and soldiers

A video showing FCT Minister Nyesom Wike confronting a soldier in Abuja on November 11 has stirred public attention.

The clash reportedly stemmed from an unauthorised building project linked to former naval chief Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

Wike visited the disputed site after speaking with the Chief of Defence Staff, prompting a tense exchange.

