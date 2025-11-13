The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has reacted to the confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a Naval officer, A.M Yerima

The apex socio-political body of the South-South geo-political zone faulted the action of the Naval officer who stopped Wike from accessing a land in Abuja

The National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali, sent a serious message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the incident

FCT, Abuja - The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct security and law enforcement authorities to fully investigate the clash between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a Naval officer, AM Yerima.

PANDEF said Wike deserves a national apology for being prevented from performing his duties by the Naval officer and others.

The National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali, said those involved should be brought to book.

Igali said Wike must be fully protected from such overzealousness, as he continues to carry out his assigned duties with personal passion and zeal.

As reported by Vanguard, the apex socio-political body of the South-South geo-political zone made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The PANDEF said Yerima’s action is an open show of disdain for the office of the President, whose powers, vested in the FCT Minister, were so publicly ridiculed.

He lamented that Wike "deserves to be treated with much more respect and decorum.”

“That the Minister of the FCT deserves an unconditional apology from the leadership of the Nigerian Navy on behalf of its former Head and the hapless young officer involved in the horrible spectacle, which is an act outside its core mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

“The act of using of using ordinarily innocent junior military personnel to perform illegal duties like watching over unoccupied personal lands or the like must not be tolerated, irrespective of the self-restraint of the latter.”

Ex-military generals point out Wike's wrong

Recall the former military generals condemned Wike for his public confrontation with a naval officer during a land dispute in Abuja.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, confirmed that the government had launched an investigation into the incident.

Retired officers and legal experts differed sharply on whether Wike’s actions were lawful or a breach of civil-military respect.

Wike vs Naval officer: Asari Dokubo makes demand

Legit.ng also reported that former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, criticised the recent confrontation between Wike and a naval officer in Abuja.

Dokubo explained that the confrontation between the minister and the naval officer would not have happened in any sane society.

The naval officer claimed to be acting on the order of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Awal Gambo, engaged the minister in a heated argument and prevented Wike and his team.

