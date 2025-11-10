FG confirmed over 700 convictions for terrorism offences nationwide with more trials ongoing

DSS and Police prosecuted suspects linked to Owo Church and Nyanya bombings

Minister Idris reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to justice and rule of law amid US scrutiny

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has disclosed that over 700 individuals have been convicted and imprisoned for terrorism-related offences across Nigeria, with several other trials ongoing in various courts nationwide.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in a statement on Sunday, November 9, while reacting to questions about the country’s counterterrorism record, following renewed international scrutiny from the United States.

According to Idris, the figure reflects the outcome of trials conducted by the Special Terrorism Court, which was set up to accelerate the prosecution of Boko Haram and other insurgency-related cases.

“Prosecutions of terrorism suspects are underway in courts across Nigeria, at both state and federal levels.

"The Special Court for Boko Haram cases has held more than seven sittings, securing convictions for over 700 high-profile suspects. It is now in its eighth session with trials continuing," Idris said.

FG lists major terror cases under prosecution

The minister explained that the Department of State Services (DSS) had concluded investigations into several major terror incidents and was already prosecuting those responsible.

These cases include the Owo Church attack in Ondo state, the Nyanya bombings near Abuja, and the Yelwata massacre in Benue State.

“The DSS has completed investigations and is prosecuting major cases, including the Owo Church attack, the mastermind of the Nyanya bombings, and the Yelwata attack suspects. Police are currently trying hundreds of cases across all states, while the NSCDC and other agencies are also active nationwide," Idris said.

He added that economic crimes such as oil theft, illegal bunkering, and pipeline vandalism are also being vigorously prosecuted to strengthen national security.

FG reaffirms commitment to justice and rule of law

Idris said that the Attorney-General of the Federation is working closely with the judiciary to ensure speedy trials and to maintain transparency in counterterrorism operations.

“The Attorney-General is providing leadership and collaborating with the judiciary to expedite trials, ensuring justice is swiftly delivered,” he stated.

Nigeria established a Special Terrorism Court in 2017 under the Federal High Court to fast-track the prosecution of thousands of terrorism suspects, many of whom were arrested in the country’s North-East region.

US designation sparks diplomatic tension

The federal government’s clarification follows recent comments by former US President Donald Trump, who designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious persecution, Punch reported.

Trump alleged that Christian communities in Nigeria faced an “existential threat” and claimed he had directed the Pentagon to prepare “options for possible military measures.”

However, Idris dismissed the allegations as misleading and unfounded, insisting that Nigeria does not persecute any religious group.

Global powers, including China and Russia, have since expressed support for Nigeria, calling on Washington to respect its sovereignty.

US Commission calls for conditional aid

Meanwhile, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called for US foreign aid to Nigeria to be tied to improvements in protecting religious freedom.

“We call on the US Government to take actions available under the International Religious Freedom Act. The goal should be to help Nigeria develop a proactive plan to protect the vulnerable, repeal blasphemy laws, hold perpetrators accountable, and rescue hostages," USCIRF Chairman said.

Nigeria vows to remain steadfast

Idris assured Nigerians and the international community that the government remains committed to defending human rights while maintaining national security, Vanguard reported.

“We are strengthening the rule of law and ensuring that those found guilty of terrorism or related crimes face justice in accordance with due process,” the minister said.

