US lawmakers call for sanctions on Miyetti Allah and others accused of religious persecution in Nigeria

Resolution seeks visa bans, asset freezes, and conditions on future US aid to Nigeria

Nigerian government rejects allegations, says violence affects both Christians and Muslims equally

The United States House of Representatives has urged the Departments of State and Treasury to impose targeted sanctions on individuals and organisations accused of violating religious freedom in Nigeria.

Among the groups listed are the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

The call was contained in a resolution introduced on Tuesday by Representative Christopher Smith, with Representative Paul Huizenga as co-sponsor.

The proposal, identified as House Resolution 860 in the 119th Congress, was obtained from the official website of the US Congress on Wednesday.

Lawmakers cite worsening attacks on Christians

The sponsors said the measure was informed by reports of increasing persecution of Christians and other minority groups across Nigeria.

They referenced findings from international organisations and media investigations that alleged frequent attacks on civilians, the destruction of churches and mosques, and the killing of clerics advocating religious tolerance.

The resolution stated that for more than a decade, extremist groups had engaged in mass murder, forced sexual intercourse, and abductions targeting mostly Christians and non-Fulani Muslims.

It added that many prominent clerics, including priests and imams, had been killed or kidnapped for promoting interfaith peace.

The document further mentioned that some religious leaders, such as Father Remigius Iyhula and Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, who testified before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee in March 2025, had faced harassment and intimidation from extremist elements and state authorities.

Resolution seeks targeted US action

The lawmakers commended former President Donald Trump for redesignating Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” arguing that the move would increase diplomatic leverage to hold Nigerian authorities accountable.

They maintained that such designation would help ensure better protection for religious minorities.

According to the resolution, the Departments of State and Treasury should impose sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes, under the Global Magnitsky framework against those found responsible for serious religious freedom violations.

It specifically recommended sanctions against Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, and Fulani militias operating in Benue and Plateau States.

The sponsors also proposed that future US assistance to Nigeria be conditioned on visible progress in prosecuting offenders and supporting victims of persecution.

They urged the State Department to channel humanitarian aid directly to faith-based organisations assisting internally displaced persons in the country’s middle-belt region.

The resolution has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Judiciary Committee for further consideration.

If passed, it would reinforce the Trump administration’s stance and signal stronger congressional backing for US intervention on religious freedom concerns in Nigeria.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

